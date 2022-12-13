  • Home
  • News
  • Around 46 Severe Road Accidents Occurred In India Every Hour In 2021: Statistics

Around 46 Severe Road Accidents Occurred In India Every Hour In 2021: Statistics

According to NCBR’s interim report from Police, 4,03,116 severe road accidents occurred in 2021. The road accidents led to 3,71,884 people being severely injured and caused 1,55,622 fatalities.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
13-Dec-22 04:22 PM IST
Around 46 Severe Road Accidents Occurred In India Every Hour In 2021: Statistics banner
Highlights
  • 4,03,116 severe road accidents occurred in 2021.
  • This accounted for around 17 road accident-related deaths, every hour, in 2021, in India.
  • The data comes from the 2021 interim report from Police, NCRB.

The road accident-related death rate is quite high in India, and according to some statistics released National Crime Records Bureau (NCBR), in 2021, around 46 severe road accidents occurred per hour in the country. The information was shared as part of a presentation conducted by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) during its 3rd edition of the Safe Roads Summit, in Bengaluru, India. 

According to NCBR’s interim report from Police, 4,03,116 severe road accidents occurred in 2021. The road accidents led to 3,71,884 people being severely injured and caused 1,55,622 fatalities. This accounted for around 17 road accident-related deaths, every hour, in 2021, in India.

Total road accidents in 2021 led to 3,71,884 people being severely injured and caused 1,55,622 fatalities. 

Also Read: Speed Limit On Yamuna Expressway To Be Lowered To 80 KMPH From December 15

Quoting data from the NCBR report, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India also spoke about some of the key attributes that led to these road accidents. The report states that 5 per cent of highways in India contribute to 60 per cent of fatalities, now this could be due to several reasons including bad road conditions, improper maintenance, and breaking traffic rules. In fact, over-speeding contributed to 60 per cent of the total road accidents, subsequently leading to 56 per fatalities. 

Also Read: Road Safety: The Worst Driving Habits, We Should Overcome

In 2020, accidents caused by overloaded vehicles, and because of load protruding out of a vehicle, led to 10,416 road deaths.

MBRDI also shared some data for the year 2020, during which accidents caused by overloaded vehicles, and because of load protruding out of a vehicle, led to 10,416 road deaths. Furthermore, the reports state that 15,146 people died due to not wearing seatbelts, in 2020. 

Taking this serious data into consideration, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India is initiating a high-decibel road safety campaign with the core theme of “Leading Safety Towards Sustainability” at the 3rd edition of Road Safety Summit. The company aims to generate awareness about creating safer roads in India.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
India Records 1,55,622 Road Accident Deaths In 2022
India Records 1,55,622 Road Accident Deaths In 2022
1 hour ago
Buying Used Cars: How To Check For Signs Of Accidents/Damages
Buying Used Cars: How To Check For Signs Of Accidents/Damages
5 months ago
India Accounts For 5 Lakh Road Accidents Every Year, Road Safety Top Priority Of Government: Nitin Gadkari
India Accounts For 5 Lakh Road Accidents Every Year, Road Safety Top Priority Of Government: Nitin Gadkari
9 months ago
'No Helmet, No Petrol' For Two-Wheeler Owners In Nashik From August 15
'No Helmet, No Petrol' For Two-Wheeler Owners In Nashik From August 15
1 year ago

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What's more important for you in a car?

Top trending

1Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
2Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Used Cars by lifestyle
line