Around 46 Severe Road Accidents Occurred In India Every Hour In 2021: Statistics

The road accident-related death rate is quite high in India, and according to some statistics released National Crime Records Bureau (NCBR), in 2021, around 46 severe road accidents occurred per hour in the country. The information was shared as part of a presentation conducted by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) during its 3rd edition of the Safe Roads Summit, in Bengaluru, India.

According to NCBR’s interim report from Police, 4,03,116 severe road accidents occurred in 2021. The road accidents led to 3,71,884 people being severely injured and caused 1,55,622 fatalities. This accounted for around 17 road accident-related deaths, every hour, in 2021, in India.

Quoting data from the NCBR report, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India also spoke about some of the key attributes that led to these road accidents. The report states that 5 per cent of highways in India contribute to 60 per cent of fatalities, now this could be due to several reasons including bad road conditions, improper maintenance, and breaking traffic rules. In fact, over-speeding contributed to 60 per cent of the total road accidents, subsequently leading to 56 per fatalities.

MBRDI also shared some data for the year 2020, during which accidents caused by overloaded vehicles, and because of load protruding out of a vehicle, led to 10,416 road deaths. Furthermore, the reports state that 15,146 people died due to not wearing seatbelts, in 2020.

Taking this serious data into consideration, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India is initiating a high-decibel road safety campaign with the core theme of “Leading Safety Towards Sustainability” at the 3rd edition of Road Safety Summit. The company aims to generate awareness about creating safer roads in India.