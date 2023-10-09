Login

Ather Energy To Begin Exports In November; 450X E-Scooter Headed First To Nepal

Ather Energy has partnered with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH to open its first experience center in Kathmandu by November 2023
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

09-Oct-23 05:53 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • • The Ather 450 X will be the first model from Ather offered in Nepal
  • • The electric scooter is offered with two battery packs – a 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh battery pack
  • • Ather’s first experience center in Nepal is set to be opened in Kathmandu

Ather Energy has announced it will begin exports of its 450X electric scooter, starting with Nepal. Ather will partner with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH), for its Nepal operations, and is preparing to open its first Experience Centre in Kathmandu by November 2023. 

 

Also Read: Ather 450S To Get Redesigned Dash With New Screen; Market Launch In August

 

Ather Energy further says that it chose to begin exports with Nepal as the country's initiatives place a sharp focus on shifting towards cleaner mobility options. 

 

The Ather 450X will be available with two battery options in Nepal.

 

For Nepal, Ather is set to launch the 450X, which is available with two battery options – a 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery pack. It has a certified range of 146 kilometres and reaches a top speed of 90 kmph. Moreover, it also offers a host of features, such as a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display with Google Maps integration, auto hold assist and more. 

 

Also Read: Ather 450X Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Adds 700W Charger And Fast-Charging Access For Base E-Scooter

 

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "Ather has pioneered the electric scooter segment in India and while we continue growing domestically, we are really excited about expanding our business footprint to international markets. We have had incredible in-bound demand from multiple markets, and Nepal is the first step in our journey of going international. We are delighted to partner with Vaidya Group as we enter the Nepal market. Their extensive experience and established expertise in the automotive retail sector will complement our efforts in creating an exceptional experience for our fans and customers."

 

Also Read: Ather Plans New Family Electric Scooter; Launch Targeted For 2024

 

In India, Ather Energy is set to expand its model line-up with the launch of a new, family-oriented electric scooter that's due early in 2024.

# Ather Energy# Ather Nepal# Ather Energy electric two-wheelers# Ather 450X# Ather 450X electric scooter# Electric Scooter# Scooter# Bikes# electric two-wheelers# electric scooters

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Nissan Magnite
8.8
0
10
2021 Nissan Magnite
16,197 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 21,277/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue
9.3
0
10
2023 Hyundai Venue
620 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
25,704 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Verna
9.1
0
10
2023 Hyundai Verna
14,666 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 13.95 L
₹ 31,243/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Kia Seltos
7.9
0
10
2019 Kia Seltos
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 12.25 L
₹ 25,905/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Renault Kwid
2020 Renault Kwid
39,692 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Grand i10
8.4
0
10
2018 Hyundai Grand i10
38,519 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Ford EcoSport
7.3
0
10
2015 Ford EcoSport
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna
2018 Hyundai Verna
44,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
2019 Honda City
36,218 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 24,076/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on 450X

Ather 450X

Ather 450X

Starts at ₹ 1.38 - 1.45 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 450X Specifications
View 450X Features

Popular Ather Models

Ather 450X
Ather 450X

₹ 1.38 - 1.45 Lakh

Ather 450S
Ather 450S

₹ 1.3 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ather Energy To Begin Exports In November; 450X E-Scooter Headed First To Nepal
Ather Energy To Begin Exports In November; 450X E-Scooter Headed First To Nepal
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3499 second ago

Ather Energy has partnered with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH to open its first experience center in Kathmandu by November 2023

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Secures Rs 300 Crore From International Finance Corporation
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Secures Rs 300 Crore From International Finance Corporation
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-1700 second ago

In March 2023, IFC pledged to invest up to Rs 600 crore in one or more tranches

Magenta Mobility, Tata Motors Partner To Deploy Ace EVs For Intra-City Deliveries
Magenta Mobility, Tata Motors Partner To Deploy Ace EVs For Intra-City Deliveries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1466 second ago

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which Tata will supply 500 units of the Ace EV to Magenta.

Mahindra Off Road Adventure Experience: Dipping Toes In The Off-roading Pool
Mahindra Off Road Adventure Experience: Dipping Toes In The Off-roading Pool
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

We attended Mahindra Adventure’s recently held 'Getting Dirty' off-road learning session in Gurugram. This is how it went.

Hyundai Exter Crosses 75,000 Bookings Milestone
Hyundai Exter Crosses 75,000 Bookings Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The micro-SUV from Hyundai nearly took 2 months to achieve this booking milestone.

26th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship- Round 2: Report
26th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship- Round 2: Report
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The second round of the JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship was underway at the Kari Motor Speedway. Here we bring you a full report of what followed.

India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
India's Vehicle Retail Grows 20 Per Cent YoY; Up 14 Per Cent Over Pre-Covid Level
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's total vehicle retail sales for September 2023 stood at 18,82,071 units,

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Which Variant To Buy?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.

Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.

Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 1.48 lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The MotoGP Edition features an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery

World EV Day 2020: What India's Electric Mobility Future Looks Like
World EV Day 2020: What India's Electric Mobility Future Looks Like
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

6 days ago

carandbike spoke to the electric mobility sector's key players to understand where the Indian market is headed with electric vehicles and what more needs to be done for a promising future.

Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

11 days ago

With booking commenced, the limited edition Activa will be available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships but only for a limited duration

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ather Energy To Begin Exports In November; 450X E-Scooter Headed First To Nepal
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved