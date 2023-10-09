Ather Energy To Begin Exports In November; 450X E-Scooter Headed First To Nepal
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
09-Oct-23 05:53 PM IST
Highlights
- • The Ather 450 X will be the first model from Ather offered in Nepal
- • The electric scooter is offered with two battery packs – a 2.9kWh and 3.7kWh battery pack
- • Ather’s first experience center in Nepal is set to be opened in Kathmandu
Ather Energy has announced it will begin exports of its 450X electric scooter, starting with Nepal. Ather will partner with Vaidya Energy, a subsidiary of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries & Trading Houses (VOITH), for its Nepal operations, and is preparing to open its first Experience Centre in Kathmandu by November 2023.
Ather Energy further says that it chose to begin exports with Nepal as the country's initiatives place a sharp focus on shifting towards cleaner mobility options.
The Ather 450X will be available with two battery options in Nepal.
For Nepal, Ather is set to launch the 450X, which is available with two battery options – a 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery pack. It has a certified range of 146 kilometres and reaches a top speed of 90 kmph. Moreover, it also offers a host of features, such as a 7-inch TFT touchscreen display with Google Maps integration, auto hold assist and more.
Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "Ather has pioneered the electric scooter segment in India and while we continue growing domestically, we are really excited about expanding our business footprint to international markets. We have had incredible in-bound demand from multiple markets, and Nepal is the first step in our journey of going international. We are delighted to partner with Vaidya Group as we enter the Nepal market. Their extensive experience and established expertise in the automotive retail sector will complement our efforts in creating an exceptional experience for our fans and customers."
In India, Ather Energy is set to expand its model line-up with the launch of a new, family-oriented electric scooter that's due early in 2024.
