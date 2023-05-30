Audi A7 and S7 Receive Global Update; Now Gets Audi Virtual Cockpit As Standard

The Audi A7 and S7 have received a global update for the 2024 model year. As part of this update, the cars get minor cosmetic tweaks, new colour options along with the addition of a few new tech features. The A7 is now available in two exterior packages- Basic and S line. The car gets the new single-frame honeycomb grille with the S7 receiving the same in matte dark chrome. The S-line trim in the A7 features many chrome inserts on the exterior including a diffuser blade. The car also gets new rim options in a darker shade, giving it a sportier appearance.

The S-line package is also available for the interior where you can get the dashboard, seats, and roof lining in black. The interior of the car also gets new trim options- Olive Tree Natural and Ash Volcanic Gray Natural along with inlays covered with Dinamica microfiber. Customers can now get the virtual cockpit along with park assist plus as standard in the car.

Both the A7 and S7 also get new colour options which include, Arcona White and Madeira Brown Metallic for both cars along with Grenadine Red Metallic and Ascari Blue Metallic for the S-line trim and S models.

The A7 is powered by a 3.0 litre V6 engine that puts out a little more than 331 bhp along with 500 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is coupled with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission The S7, on the other hand, churns out a higher 439 bhp and almost 600 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. Both cars continue to feature the quattro AWD system.