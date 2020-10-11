New Cars and Bikes in India
Audi’s Assembly Plant In Mexico Remains Open; Denies Any Dispute Over Unpaid Bills

The municipal authorities of San Jose Chiapa, where the Audi plant lies are reportedly seeking around 90 million pesos which are approximately $4.26 million from Audi.

A dispute between Audi and the municipal body which erupted due to over unpaid bills expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Audi's has denied any dispute with Mexico municipality over unpaid bills
  • Mexican municipal officials reportedly seek around 90 million pesos
  • The amount for outstanding debts on items includes local property tax

Audi, the German carmaker on Sunday confirmed that its plant in Mexico remains open. The firm has denied any dispute with Mexican municipal officials over unpaid bills. A company official told Reuters on Saturday that the plant was not closed following a dispute over unpaid bills as reported by the media. However, the local media previously reported that Audi's facility in the central state of Puebla was closed on Friday evening by the municipal body. A report claimed that the municipality of San Jose Chiapa shut the facility after various hours of failed talks.

audi logo reuters

A report from local media claimed that municipality of San Jose Chiapa closed Audi's facility after various hours of failed talks.

Opened in the year 2016, the assembly plant is located in the central state of Puebla. Media claimed that the municipal authorities of San Jose Chiapa, where the Audi plant lies are seeking around 90 million pesos which is approximately $4.26 million from Audi. The local body is seeking this amount for outstanding debts on items including local property tax and water bills.

audi logo

Audi is the luxury car unit of Europe's biggest carmaker - Volkswagen.

Christine Kuhlmeyer, a communications official with Audi Mexico said, "There was never any closure. We comply on time with our obligations." She further mentioned that "There were efforts like what's been reported in the news, but they weren't able to close the plant. Friday night and Saturday morning work shifts were not interrupted."

When asked about the figures about the allegation of unpaid debts, Kuhlmeyer said she could not comment anything specific amount as of now, but said company officials would be talking with state authorities on Monday.

