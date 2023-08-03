  • Home
Auto Sales July 2023: Maruti Suzuki Registers 13.25% Increase Over July 2022

Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,81,630 vehicles in July 2023 which is a year-on-year increase of 13.25%
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
03-Aug-23 10:45 AM IST
Highlights
  • Total number of vehicles sold in July 2023 is 1,81,630 units
  • Total number of vehicles produced in July is 1,86,654 units
  • Total number of vehicles exported in July 2023 is 22,199 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has disclosed its sales numbers and production volume for July 2023. The company sold 1,81,630 vehicles in July 2023, a year-on-year increase of 13.25 per cent. This included domestic sales of 154,685 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,746 units and exports of 22,199 units. 

 

The company has sold 9,590 cars that belong to the mini sub-segment which includes the likes of the Alto and S-Presso models. This represents a decline of 52 per cent year-on-year sales. Whereas in the compact sub-segment, the company has sold 67,102 vehicles which is a decline of 21 per cent year on year. This segment includes models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tours S, and Wagon R. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Baleno, Grand Vitara Power Company’s 145 Percent Profit In Q1

In terms of Utility vehicle sales, which includes models like the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, the company sold 62,049 resulting in an increase of 166% compared to July 2022. The light commercial vehicle sold by the company has seen a decline with 2,559 units sold in July 2023 compared to 2,816 units in July 2023. Whereas sales to other OEMs accounted for 4,746 units in July 2023 compared to 9,939 units in July 2022. Maruti have registered a slight decrease in export with 22,199 unit exported in July 2023 compared to 20,311 units in July 2022. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India Set To Acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat As Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

When it comes to production volume the company has achieved 1,10,711 units produced in its mini and compact segment which is a decline of 11% in year-on-year production. The company produced 3,682 units of the Ciaz model in July 2023.  Looking at Utility Vehicles and Vans segment company produced 68,340 units which are more than 53,541 units produced in July 2022 resulting in a 27.5% increase in production.  The company achieved production of 3,921 units of LCV in July 2022 which is less than the 4,918 units produced in July 2022. In total company produced 1,86,654 units in July 2023 compared to 1,84,890 units produced in July 2022 which is a decrease of 1% in total production volume year on year.

