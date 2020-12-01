New Cars and Bikes in India
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%

Hyundai's Month-on-Month (MoM) sales dropped by 29.01 per cent in November 2020 due to a high base in October, during the festive season.

Shubham Parashar
Hyundai's exports saw a substantial dip of 34.6 per cent in November at 10,400 units expand View Photos
Hyundai's exports saw a substantial dip of 34.6 per cent in November at 10,400 units

Highlights

  • Hyundai recorded a growth of 9.4 per cent in India
  • Its exports went down by 34.6 per cent
  • Hyundai's monthly sales went down by 29.01 per cent

Hyundai Motor India has recorded a year-on-year sales growth of 9.4 per cent in the domestic market at 48,800 units as compared to 44,600 units which were sold in the same month last year. However, the Korean carmaker's exports saw a substantial dip of 34.6 per cent in the same month at 10,400 as compared to 15,900 units exported in the same month last year. Overall, the company has recorded a de-growth of 2.1 per cent at 59,200 units as compared to 60,500 units sold in November 2019.

Also Read: Hyundai To Pay $ 54 Million Penalty In US For Defective Engines​

kab9hm5c

Hyundai's Month-on-Month (MoM) sales dropped by 29.01 per cent in November 2020

Commenting on the strong November sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, "Building on the strong sales momentum that was driven by festive demand this year, Hyundai Motor India continues to build high customer excitement through a line-up of technologically advanced and futuristic products such as the all-new i20, Creta, Verna, Venue, Aura and Grand i10 Nios. As the smart Indian customer continues to make smart mobility choices, the recently introduced all-new i20 has helped carry forward the festive momentum even in the post Diwali period for HMIL and facilitated a sales growth of 9.4 per cent in November 2020 over same period last year."

l4h3ksso

Hyundai India had sold 68,835 units in October this year.

Also Read: New Hyundai i20 Bags 20,000 Bookings In 20 Days; Over 4,000 Units Delivered So Far​

However, Hyundai's Month-on-Month (MoM) sales dropped by 29.01 per cent in November 2020 due to a high base in October. October - November was the festive season period when retail sales are high. So generally automakers dispatch or wholesale more volumes to dealerships a month before the festive season period (September and October in this year's case) in a bid to maintain their inventory level. Hyundai India had sold 68,835 units in October this year.

