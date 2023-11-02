Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports

Honda Cars India has released the monthly sales numbers for October 2023. Last month the company’s total sales stood at 13,083 units, a growth of nearly 17 per cent compared to the 11,221 vehicles sold in October 2022. The overall growth in volume was backed by strong export sales which saw a more than two-fold rise in October 2023 year-on-year. Last month, Honda Cars India exported 3,683 units, which is a 119 per cent growth as against 1,678 units exported in October 2022.

Domestic sales, however, saw a marginal decline of 1.5 per cent at 9,400 units in October 2023. In comparison, the Japanese carmaker sold 9,534 vehicles in the Indian market during the same month in 2022.

Commenting on the company’s sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "There is a strong demand during the festival period with incredible response for our new model Honda Elevate from our customers. We are actively working to meet the strong demand for Elevate. The Honda City and Amaze models have also maintained their good performance. As we near the auspicious celebrations of Dhanteras and Diwali, our dealerships are focusing on maximising deliveries to our esteemed customers and making them a part of the Honda family.”

Honda says there is a strong demand for its new Elevate SUV

Honda’s latest offering, Elevate, is the company’s first offering for the compact SUV segment since the BR-V, which was discontinued in 2020. Honda says there is a strong demand for its new SUV, which competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.