Bajaj Auto Patents Variable Valve Timing Technology

Bajaj Auto filed a patent for variable valve timing technology back in 2019, and now we could see it making its debut on the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250.
authorBy Carandbike Team
30-Jul-21 07:36 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Patents Variable Valve Timing Technology banner
The Bajaj Pulsar range has been one of the mainstays of the company ever since the first Pulsar was launched in 2001. It is no secret that Bajaj Auto is working on a new-generation range of Pulsar motorcycles and with it, come updated technology and powertrains. Bajaj Auto filed a patent for variable valve timing back in 2019 and now we are likely to see it in the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 and other future higher-capacity models from the company, which are likely be manufactured in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles.

inkb6moo

(The VVT technology will offer a nice blend of efficiency and performance on new-gen Bajaj Pulsar models)

Variable valve timing or variable valve actuation ((VVT/VVA) is a simple piece of technology which adds flexibility to the engine, be it a single-cylinder unit or a multi-cylinder unit by modulating the duration and/or the lift of the valves. The idea is to adjust the opening and closing of the valves in real-time. The movement of the valves could be achieved via two cams with different profiles or a single cam lobe with different profiles on its surface. A hydraulic link is created between the cam and the inlet/exhaust valves, which can then be used to tune the engine as per the needs of the engineer, in this case, the rider. The Yamaha YZF-R15 is a good example of an entry-level performance bike that uses this technology.

lnfkugn

(We could also see the VVT technology on new Bajaj-Triumph models)

There are multiple benefits that can be reaped out of this technology. The valve timings can be tuned to offer fuel-efficiency, stronger mid-range and optimum top-end performance. The patents reveal that the valve timings will be changed via an electric motor. The technology is simple and can be on single-cylinder engines and multi-cylinder engines as well. Bajaj is likely to share the technology with KTM as well. The other benefit will be that this technology can be retro-fitted to a series of Bajaj motorcycles as well.

Source: ZigWheels

