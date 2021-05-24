Best 250 cc Bikes In India

The 250 cc bike category offers a variety of options to the Indian consumer. From street bikes, full-faired 250 cc sport bikes to entry-level adventure bikes, the 250 cc motorcycle segment has something made for every kind of rider. And it's a popular segment and price point too, with many riders looking to upgrade to a 250 cc motorcycle from smaller bikes, as well as young riders considering their first bike. Here's a look at some of the best 250 cc bikes available on sale right now. And yes, they have other models in the same family on offer to choose from as well, as well as other bikes in the same price range.

Also Read: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price As KTM 250 Duke

The Bajaj Dominar 250 offers a likeable motorcycle, and fits the bill as the almost perfect do-it-all 250 cc bike

Bajaj Dominar 250

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is the baby Dominar, with near identical looks as the bigger Dominar 400. It's a sport touring motorcycle targeted at young adults, to offer a do-it-all motorcycle which can double up as a daily commuter, and also a long distance companion for the occasional highway jaunt. Powered by a smaller 250 cc, single-cylinder engine, the Dominar 250 puts out 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm, and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The Dominar 250 has smooth and refined performance, and offers a stable and composed ride

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Review

The engine is derived from the KTM 250 Duke's poweplant, with a slightly different state of tune, offering a meatier low and mid-range, rather than outright performance. With a 180 kg kerb weight, the Dominar 250 doesn't have very energetic performance, and maximum speed is around 135 kmph. But where the Dominar 250 scores is in its affordable price tag.

Price: Rs. 1.70 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Also Look At: Suzuki Gixxer 250 (Rs. 1.69 lakh)

The Svartpilen 250 has a textbook neo-retro design with the urban scrambler treatment

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250

Husqvarna may be a Swedish brand, but owned by KTM's parent company Pierer Mobility, (and so, indirectly by Bajaj Auto as well). The brand's debut models in include the 250 cc neo-retro urban 'scrambler,' the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. With distinctive looks, which has a definite 21st century ring to it, the Svartpilen 250 is nothing like any other motorcycle you can see on the streets. Based on the KTM 250 Duke, the Svartpilen 250 shares the same engine, chassis and cycle parts with the KTM 250 Duke, with some minor changes in bodywork and the sub-frame.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 looks good, offers a distinct and unique 250 cc motorcycle

The 248.8 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine has the exact same state of tune as well, putting out 29.5 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm, and 24 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 7,500 rpm. Dimensions are also the exact same as the KTM, but the 842 mm seat height makes it tall. The 166 kg kerb weight is 3 kg less than the KTM 250 Duke, but it isn't exactly lightweight either; but it's a good 14 kg less than the Bajaj Dominar 250.

Price: Rs. 1.98 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Also Look At: Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 (Rs. 1.94 lakh)

The KTM 250 Adventure has the same size, and looks near identical to the KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

The KTM 250 Adventure offers a more accessible and affordable entry into the KTM Adventure family. It's based on the KTM 250 Duke, but with the frame and cycle parts shared with the KTM 390 Adventure. Built to appeal to the newbie adventure rider, the KTM 250 Adventure is positioned as a versatile machine, for the daily commute, the occasional long distance ride and also with respectable off-road capability. The KTM 250 Adventure has the same dimensions as the bigger 390 Adventure, and also weighs the same, with 177 kg kerb weight.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Review

It may be an entry-level off-road adventure bike, but the KTM 250 Adventure is eager to go hopping around trails

The KTM 250 Adventure's 248.8 cc engine is the same unit from the KTM 250 Duke and the Husqvarna 250s, with 29.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque peaking at 7,500 rpm. The engine loves being revved, and with a light clutch and slick 6-speed gearbox, it's an easy bike to ride. The 855 mm seat height may be a tad tall for riders of average height, but anyone above 5'8" or so shouldn't have an issue. The tall seat height though offers a clear view of the traffic ahead, and the scenery when out on a highway. And it offers a versatile entry-level adventure bike, with easy-going performance and all-round capability.

Price: Rs. 2.54 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Also Look At: KTM 250 Duke (Rs. 2.20 Lakh)

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a good looking motorcycle and cuts a dashing pose with its full-faired, big bike looks

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the only full-faired 250 cc motorcycle in this list, and it promises the best of all worlds; everyday practicality, smooth performance, effortless highway cruising and sportbike presence. It's not a true-blue sportbike as such, but it definitely looks good, with sharp bodywork and fresh appeal. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets an all-new 249 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine which puts out 26 bhp of maximum power at 9,300 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Review

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has impeccable manners on tarmac, be it acceleration, handling or ride quality

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Suzuki Gixxer 250

The performance won't scare new riders, with the engine having a linear pull, rather than back-slapping performance. With taut handling, very good balance, and confidence-inspiring road manners, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 offers a well-rounded, sporty-looking 250 cc motorcycle at an attractive price point.

Price: Rs. 1.80 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Also Look At: Suzuki Gixxer 250 (Rs. 1.69 Lakh)

(The FZ25 MotoGP edition gets blue highlights along with Monster Energy lettering)

Yamaha FZ25

The Yamaha FZ25 is India Yamaha's first ever 250 cc bike, and still commands the 'most-affordable' tag in the segment. Primarily designed to be a city-slicker, the Yamaha FZ25 has a lot going for it; good looks, being light and nimble, with refined performance and great road manners. It can very well be a versatile performer, doubling up both for the daily commute and the occasional highway duty if required.

Also Read: Yamaha FZ25 Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison Review

The Yamaha FZ25 pulls from low speeds in a higher gear and has good acceleration

Also Read: Yamaha FZ25 Is Entry Premium Motorcycle At 2018 carandbike Awards

The 249 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 20.51 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm, but the modest output is matched by its 153 kg kerb weight, which makes the Yamaha FZ25 feel eager, has a smooth engine and decent top-end performance to make it a very good value-for-money package in the segment.

Price: Rs. 1.54 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Also Look At: Suzuki Gixxer 250 (Rs. 1.69 Lakh)