carandbike logo
search

BMW Group Invests In Innovative Method For CO2-Free Steel Production

The investment is part of the BMW Groups far-reaching sustainability activities aimed at significantly reducing CO2 emissions across the supplier network.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
BMW Group press plants in Europe process more than half a million tonnes of steel per year. expand View Photos
BMW Group press plants in Europe process more than half a million tonnes of steel per year.

The BMW Group announced that it is investing in an innovative method for CO2-free steel production developed by American startup Boston Metal, through its venture capital fund, BMW i Ventures. Over the coming years, Boston Metal plans to expand the new method for steel production on an industrial scale. The investment is part of the BMW Group's far-reaching sustainability activities aimed at significantly reducing CO2 emissions across the supplier network.

Also Read: BMW Says Wind Is At Its Back After Pandemic Dents 2020 Profit​

fn0srbm

To safeguard reserves of raw materials, the BMW Group has set itself the goal of further increasing its percentage of recycled raw materials

With its versatile properties, steel is one of the most important materials in car production and will be no less important for future vehicle generations. Even with the dynamic ramp-up of electromobility, steel will remain an important building material for car bodies and many components. BMW Group press plants in Europe process more than half a million tonnes of steel per year.

The blast furnaces used in conventional steel production generate carbon dioxide. The startup Boston Metal uses electricity for its new technology, which, by means of an electrolysis cell, produces molten iron that is later processed into steel. If electricity from renewable energies is used for this process, then steel production is carbon-free. The young company will build demonstration facilities for this process over the next few years and further develop it for use on an industrial scale.

Newsbeep

The BMW Group established close contact with Boston Metal already last year in the context of its own research activities and through the BMW Startup Garage. The company is now investing in the startup as part of its i Ventures activities.

uq0b2m4

The company is now investing in the startup as part of its i Ventures activities.

Also Read: BMW iX And i4 Production To Be Powered By Hydroelectricity

To safeguard reserves of raw materials, the BMW Group has set itself the goal of further increasing its percentage of recycled raw materials, so-called secondary material, by 2030 and using raw materials multiple times in a circular economy.

0 Comments

All steel waste produced at the press plants – for example, when doors are punched out – is either reused through a direct material cycle or sent back to the steel producer via steel traders and processed into new steel. The use of secondary material reduces CO2 emissions substantially compared to primary material, conserves natural resources and also reduces the amount of energy needed for production.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW Cars

  • Bmw Z4 Side View
    Bmw Z4 Side View
  • Bmw 1 Series Side View
    Bmw 1 Series Side View
  • Bmw 1 Series Front
    Bmw 1 Series Front
  • Bmw 1 Series Rear
    Bmw 1 Series Rear
  • 3 Series Gran Limousine Frontview
    3 Series Gran Limousine Frontview
  • 3 Series Gran Limousine Rearview
    3 Series Gran Limousine Rearview
  • 3 Series Gran Limousine Sideview
    3 Series Gran Limousine Sideview
  • Bmw X7
    Bmw X7
  • Bmw X7 Rearview
    Bmw X7 Rearview
  • Bmw 7 Series Front View
    Bmw 7 Series Front View
  • Bmw 7 Series Inside View
    Bmw 7 Series Inside View
  • Bmw 7 Series Lights
    Bmw 7 Series Lights
  • Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
    Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
  • Bmw I8 Front Profile
    Bmw I8 Front Profile
  • Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
    Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
  • 2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
    2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
  • Bmw 5 Series Side View
    Bmw 5 Series Side View
  • Bmw 5 Series
    Bmw 5 Series
  • Bmw
    Bmw
  • Bmw X5 Backview
    Bmw X5 Backview
  • Bmw X5 Dicky Space
    Bmw X5 Dicky Space
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Topview
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Rearview
  • Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
    Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View
  • Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
    Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
  • Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
    Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
  • Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
    Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
x
Tesla Investor Sues Musk, Claims Tweets Violate SEC Settlement
Tesla Investor Sues Musk, Claims Tweets Violate SEC Settlement
Hyundai Staria MPV Officially Teased
Hyundai Staria MPV Officially Teased
2021 Hero XPulse 200T BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.13 Lakh
2021 Hero XPulse 200T BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.13 Lakh
Renault Announces New Logo; Will Roll Out In 2022
Renault Announces New Logo; Will Roll Out In 2022
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities