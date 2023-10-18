BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024

BMW Group has announced it will launch its direct-to-consumer sales model in select parts of Europe from January 2024 onwards. Under the new model, the brand will own its entire stock of cars and sell them via appointed retail partners, which will consist of its existing dealer lineup. It will adopt this model starting with the Mini brand in three countries -- Italy, Poland and Sweden -- with BMW to follow suit by 2026. The brand also stated its aim of completely digitalising the entire vehicle purchase process as one of the reasons behind this move.

The company will start following its direct-to-consumer sales model with its Mini brand from 2024 onwards

Commenting on the new sales model, Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG said “This transition to direct sales with retail partners is a key milestone in the realignment of our sales division, which has been ongoing since 2020. The new sales model will enable us to communicate directly with our customers and give the BMW Group a direct customer interface. The aim of our new sales model is very clearly to increase customer satisfaction and offer the best premium customer experience in the industry.”

Mercedes-Benz currently follows this sales model in India

Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury car brand to adopt this sales model in India, back in 2021, which, according to the company, led to a significant growth in its sales volumes owing to better consumer experience. The most recent luxury car brand to adopt this model in India is Volvo.