Login

BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024

It will begin following this model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Oct-23 09:12 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The brand will begin following this sales model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden.
  • BMW plans to follow same approach from 2026 onwards.
  • Brand aims to completely digitalise its entire purchase process.

BMW Group has announced it will launch its direct-to-consumer sales model in select parts of Europe from January 2024 onwards. Under the new model, the brand will own its entire stock of cars and sell them via appointed retail partners, which will consist of its existing dealer lineup. It will adopt this model starting with the Mini brand in three countries -- Italy, Poland and Sweden -- with BMW to follow suit by 2026. The brand also stated its aim of completely digitalising the entire vehicle purchase process as one of the reasons behind this move.

 

Also Read: BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year

The company will start following its direct-to-consumer sales model with its Mini brand from 2024 onwards

 

Commenting on the new sales model, Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG said “This transition to direct sales with retail partners is a key milestone in the realignment of our sales division, which has been ongoing since 2020. The new sales model will enable us to communicate directly with our customers and give the BMW Group a direct customer interface. The aim of our new sales model is very clearly to increase customer satisfaction and offer the best premium customer experience in the industry.”

 

Also Read: BMW iX1 Electric SUV Sold Out For 2023

Mercedes-Benz currently follows this sales model in India

 

Mercedes-Benz was the first luxury car brand to adopt this sales model in India, back in 2021, which, according to the company, led to a significant growth in its sales volumes owing to better consumer experience. The most recent luxury car brand to adopt this model in India is Volvo.

# BMW Group# Mini Cooper# Mercedes-Benz# Volvo India# D2C# luxury cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular BMW Models

BMW i7
BMW i7

₹ 1.95 Crore

BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series

₹ 46.9 - 69.2 Lakh

BMW X7
BMW X7

₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Crore

BMW i4
BMW i4

₹ 69.9 - 77.5 Lakh

BMW X5
BMW X5

₹ 93.9 Lakh - 1.07 Crore

BMW Z4
BMW Z4

₹ 89.3 Lakh

BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series

₹ 1.7 Crore

BMW X1
BMW X1

₹ 45.9 - 50.9 Lakh

BMW M5
BMW M5

₹ 1.74 - 1.8 Crore

BMW iX
BMW iX

₹ 1.16 Crore

BMW X6
BMW X6

₹ 1.05 - 1.11 Crore

BMW M4
BMW M4

₹ 1.44 - 1.53 Crore

BMW XM
BMW XM

₹ 2.6 Crore

BMW X3
BMW X3

₹ 61.9 - 86.5 Lakh

BMW M8
BMW M8

₹ 2.44 - 2.55 Crore

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

₹ 41.5 - 44.5 Lakh

BMW 8 Series
BMW 8 Series

₹ 1.62 Crore

BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series

₹ 65.4 - 74.5 Lakh

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

₹ 69.9 - 73.9 Lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

₹ 57.9 - 59.5 Lakh

BMW M2
BMW M2

₹ 98 - 99 Lakh

BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M

₹ 2.08 Crore

BMW X4
BMW X4

₹ 71.9 - 74.9 Lakh

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 66.9 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
River Indie Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In Bengaluru
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

carandbike understands River delivered over 15 scooters to the first batch of customers in Bengaluru

Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
Tata Harrier Facelift: Top Five Things To Know
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.

Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint
Revolt RV400 Cricket Edition Launched; Wears 'India Blue' Paint
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The India Blue edition is a limited-run model, and availability will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

BIS Approves Ather-Developed Connector As New Charging Standard For Light EVs In India
BIS Approves Ather-Developed Connector As New Charging Standard For Light EVs In India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has approved Ather’s connector as the country’s first-ever combined charging standard for light electric vehicles, including two- and three-wheelers.

All-New Citroen e-C3 For Europe Revealed With Up To 320 Km Range
All-New Citroen e-C3 For Europe Revealed With Up To 320 Km Range
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The European e-C3 is based around the same platform as the Indian model though it gets some notable differences.

Triumph Thruxton Final Edition Revealed; Is Based On The RS Variant!
Triumph Thruxton Final Edition Revealed; Is Based On The RS Variant!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Finished in competition metallic green livery with hand-painted gold pinstriping along with a certificate of authenticity from the CEO of the company are some of the highlights

Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The 250th customer touchpoint landmark was reached with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Skoda Auto India now aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024.

Maruti Suzuki's AMT And Automatic Vehicle Range Crosses 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki's AMT And Automatic Vehicle Range Crosses 10 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

India’s largest carmaker offers automated manual and conventional automatic transmissions across nearly all its models.

Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam
Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The brand is all set to export the parts produced at the facility as CKD kits to the ASEAN region, starting with Vietnam

Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The Hyper Tourer Concept has been conceived with a solid-state battery pack and boasts of fully autonomous driving capabilities.

BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
BMW Group India Reports Sales of 9,580 Cars And SUVs Till Sept 2023; On Track For Best-Ever Year
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

5 days ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 8,998 vehicles under the BMW brand and 582 vehicles under the Mini brand, in the first nine months of 2023.

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact

Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The Maybach Vision 6 is a fully electric concept car that was first showcased by the brand in 2016

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The carmaker has sold just under 13,000 vehicles in India already in the first nine months of 2023.

Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models
Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

8 days ago

We caught up with Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer to get some insights on the business of luxury EVs and the way ahead for the three-pointed star.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved