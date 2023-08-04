Login

BMW Partners With AirConsole To Launch In-Car Gaming In New 5 Series

AirConsole app will allow drivers and passengers to play casual games on the infotainment system with their smartphones acting as a controller.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

04-Aug-23 05:07 PM IST

  • New BMW partners with AirConsole for in-car gaming which will initially be offered in the new 5 Series
  • AirConsole will allow drivers and passengers to use smartphones as controllers.
  • Users can choose between 15 games to play.

BMW has joined hands with the Swiss gaming platform AirConsole to introduce in-car gaming in its latest BMW 5 Series model. This collaboration allows both drivers and passengers to enjoy games while the vehicle is stationary. The AirConsole app which will also be available in other BMW vehicles in the future will turn the car into a gaming station.

 

Also Read: BMW Unveils BMW i7 and 7 Series Protection Models

The in-car gaming experience is made simple with players only needing their smartphones which will act as controllers and the BMW Curved Display. By scanning a QR code on the display the smartphone connects to the vehicle allowing players to jump straight into the games. The AirConsole app supports multiplayer mode, making it enjoyable for all occupants and the selection of games ranges from racing and sports to quizzes and puzzles.

 

The list of available games will continuously expand, promising a variety of entertainment options. The selection includes the 15 or so titles available to play from the start including “Go Kart Go”, “Golazo”, “Music Guess” and “Overcooked”. Similar to the 5 series, some other models will also be equipped with AirConsole including the BMW 7 Series, iX, X5, X6, X7, and XM.

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series, i5 Extended Wheelbase Debut In China

 

In celebration of this launch, BMW has presented the BMW i5 with a unique gaming wrap. The design pays homage to the 8-bit era of computer games, incorporating large pixels and vibrant colours inspired by the AirConsole platform's games. Video game controller elements on the i5's wrap highlight the smartphone-as-controller feature.

 

