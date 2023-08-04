BMW Partners With AirConsole To Launch In-Car Gaming In New 5 Series

BMW has joined hands with the Swiss gaming platform AirConsole to introduce in-car gaming in its latest BMW 5 Series model. This collaboration allows both drivers and passengers to enjoy games while the vehicle is stationary. The AirConsole app which will also be available in other BMW vehicles in the future will turn the car into a gaming station.

The in-car gaming experience is made simple with players only needing their smartphones which will act as controllers and the BMW Curved Display. By scanning a QR code on the display the smartphone connects to the vehicle allowing players to jump straight into the games. The AirConsole app supports multiplayer mode, making it enjoyable for all occupants and the selection of games ranges from racing and sports to quizzes and puzzles.

The list of available games will continuously expand, promising a variety of entertainment options. The selection includes the 15 or so titles available to play from the start including “Go Kart Go”, “Golazo”, “Music Guess” and “Overcooked”. Similar to the 5 series, some other models will also be equipped with AirConsole including the BMW 7 Series, iX, X5, X6, X7, and XM.

In celebration of this launch, BMW has presented the BMW i5 with a unique gaming wrap. The design pays homage to the 8-bit era of computer games, incorporating large pixels and vibrant colours inspired by the AirConsole platform's games. Video game controller elements on the i5's wrap highlight the smartphone-as-controller feature.