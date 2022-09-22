BMW R 1300 GS Spotted In Europe Ahead Of Unveil

BMW Motorrad’s new flagship adventure bike, the BMW R 1300 GS looks almost production ready just ahead of the bike’s official unveil. In fact, last year, we had the first glimpse of the upcoming R 1300 GS, which will replace the BMW R 1250 GS, and now we see yet another spy shot of the upcoming BMW adventure bike. The spy shot shows the bike covered in tarpaulin, so not much of the bike is visible, but it’s clear that the overall stance and silhouette will retain the beaky design of the big GS.



New 1,300 cc boxer engine looks ready, and mounted on what looks like a new frame.

The model seen in the latest spy shot rolls on five-spoke alloy wheels, and dual-purpose tyres, but it’s almost certain that BMW Motorrad will also include a wire-spoke wheeled version, with tubeless tyres, which will sit as the top-spec model in the new R 1300 GS. What is expected in the new model is updated electronics, as new TFT colour screen, as well as adaptive cruise control, powered by radar.

The spy shot shows the bike with cast alloy wheels, but it's almost certain that BMW Motorrad will introduce a different version with wire-spoke wheels shod with tubeless tyres.



The new 1300 cc, boxer engine seems to be complete and is mounted on a chassis with different mounting points to the base of the engine, which acts as a stressed member. The tubular steel frame looks to have been revised, or possibly a new one, and there’s a twin-exit Akrapovic exhaust which is likely an accessory unit.

Images from last year revealed the upcoming BMW G 1300 GS undergoing tests, somewhere in Europe.



So far, it’s not clear when the new BMW G 1300 GS will be officially unveiled. Considering the Intermot show in Cologne, Germany, as well as the EICMA show in Milan, Italy are around the corner, we won’t be surprised to see the new BMW G 1300 GS unveiled, to be launched as a 2023 model. Expect India launch sometime in the first quarter of 2023.