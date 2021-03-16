BMW R 18 Bagger Confirmed In CARB Filings

BMW Motorrad may soon be introducing a bagger variant based on the BMW R 18 heavyweight cruiser. After the R 18, BMW Motorrad has already introduced the BMW R 18 Classic First Edition, which shares the same engine, but gets a smaller 16-inch front wheel, a windscreen, pillion seat and soft panniers. The BMW R 18 Classic First Edition has already been launched in India at ₹ 24 lakh, and it gets some additional equipment over the standard BMW R 18 to make it more touring friendly and also to carry a pillion. But latest reports suggest that BMW Motorrad is also working on a full-fledged bagger based on the R 18 which will have a more comprehensive cockpit, complete with a bar-mounted fairing, new bodywork and bigger fenders enveloping the wheels.

Also Read: BMW R 18 Review

Spy shots of the BMW R 18 bagger's front fairing reveals a little box, likely to be radar-assisted sensor for adaptive cruise control

Filings with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) now suggest that the BMW R 18 bagger, expected to be called the Transcontinental, will indeed see production. The bagger also sports a single-piece and thicker saddle, as well as hard cases, as well as a larger fuel tank. The big fairing up front houses four round dials above a rectangular panel which is expected to be a 10.25-inch TFT screen, so the instrument console will likely be a lot more elaborate than the standard R 18, or the R 18 Classic First Edition, and may include Bluetooth connectivity and satellite navigation. Of course, the addition of the fairing up front will mean a different headstock in the front part of the chassis, and these changes, are expected to add more mass to the already bulky R 18.

Also Read: BMW R 18 Classic First Edition Launched At ₹ 24 Lakh

New instrument console will be a combination of circular clocks as well as a big TFT panel

The engine will likely remain the same, and the R 18 name will also likely be retained, along with the 'Transcontinental' suffix. The 1,802 cc engine produces 91 bhp at 4,750 rpm, and maximum torque of 158 Nm which is available from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. A reverse gear may be standard fitment on the bagger (optional on the R 18 and R 18 Classic First Edition). Three riding modes, Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, and Hill Start Control are expected on the R 18 bagger. More details are likely to be expected in the coming months.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.