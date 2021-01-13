Bookings Open For The Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol; Price Announcement On Jan 22

Tata Motors India today, revealed the Altroz with the turbo petrol engine. It is the most powerful, the Altroz has got till date and now the company has announced that bookings for the car have opened and the car can be booked online as also via the company's dealerships and customers need to pay a booking amount of ₹ 11,000. Available in 6 variants, the Altroz with the new turbo petrol engine will be launched on January 22, 2021. The new Altroz, then, is a hot hatch with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit developing 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and a torque of 140 Nm from over 1500 rpm. Power to weight ratio according to the company is 99 bhp per ton and we can't wait to know more about the car. For now, the company is making the Altroz Turbo petrol available only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Variant Revealed

The Harbour Blue colour has been introduced on the turbo petrol variant of the Altroz

The company has said that the fuel efficiency figure of the Altroz turbo is 18.13 kmpl and that too is good. The car will be offered in five body colour options - Harbour Blue, High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White. Like we mentioned earlier, the design remains identical to the current Altroz and you even get the same grey interiors with silver inlays.

The Altroz is the safest premium hatchback in the country

On the features side it gets leatherette seats, multi-drive modes, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, power outlet at the rear, two additional tweeters, one touch power windows, Xpress cool function, cruise control, engine start-stop button, auto climate control and Tata's iRA tech with a range of connected car features. Plus, the car can now recognise over 70 voice commands, in Hindi, English and 'Hinglish' as well. The Altroz iTurbo too gets 5-star rating by Global NCAP.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.