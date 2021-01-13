New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Bookings Open For The Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol; Price Announcement On Jan 22

Available in 6 variants, the Altroz with the new turbo petrol engine will be launched on January 22, 2021.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Bookings Open For The Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol; Price Announcement On Jan 22 expand View Photos

Tata Motors India today, revealed the Altroz with the turbo petrol engine. It is the most powerful, the Altroz has got till date and now the company has announced that bookings for the car have opened and the car can be booked online as also via the company's dealerships and customers need to pay a booking amount of ₹ 11,000. Available in 6 variants, the Altroz with the new turbo petrol engine will be launched on January 22, 2021. The new Altroz, then, is a hot hatch with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit developing 109 bhp @ 5500 rpm and a torque of 140 Nm from over 1500 rpm. Power to weight ratio according to the company is 99 bhp per ton and we can't wait to know more about the car. For now, the company is making the Altroz Turbo petrol available only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Variant Revealed

m9m7jegg

The Harbour Blue colour has been introduced on the turbo petrol variant of the Altroz 

The company has said that the fuel efficiency figure of the Altroz turbo is 18.13 kmpl and that too is good. The car will be offered in five body colour options - Harbour Blue, High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White. Like we mentioned earlier, the design remains identical to the current Altroz and you even get the same grey interiors with silver inlays.

0d0mr9h

The Altroz is the safest premium hatchback in the country 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

On the features side it gets leatherette seats, multi-drive modes, height-adjustable driver seat, rear armrest, power outlet at the rear, two additional tweeters, one touch power windows, Xpress cool function, cruise control, engine start-stop button, auto climate control and Tata's iRA tech with a range of connected car features. Plus, the car can now recognise over 70 voice commands, in Hindi, English and 'Hinglish' as well. The Altroz iTurbo too gets 5-star rating by Global NCAP.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
11,2939% / 5 yrs
Premium Hatchback
Petrol , Diesel
Manual
18 - 25 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Dashboard
    Dashboard
  • Infotainment System
    Infotainment System
  • Manual Transmission
    Manual Transmission
  • Sound System
    Sound System
  • Rear Ac Vent
    Rear Ac Vent
  • Cooled Glove Box
    Cooled Glove Box
  • Topview
    Topview
  • Headlight
    Headlight
  • Orvms
    Orvms
  • Tail Light
    Tail Light
  • Front Foglamp
    Front Foglamp
  • Alloy Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Wiper
    Rear Wiper
  • Frontview
    Frontview
  • Rearview
    Rearview
  • Airbag
    Airbag
  • Rear Parking Camera
    Rear Parking Camera
  • Anti Lock Braking System
    Anti Lock Braking System
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
    Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Strong Body
    Strong Body
  • Seating Space
    Seating Space
  • Steering Mounted Audio
    Steering Mounted Audio
  • Push Start Stop Button
    Push Start Stop Button
  • Front Armrest
    Front Armrest
  • Rear Armrest
    Rear Armrest
  • Drive Mode Control
    Drive Mode Control
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Unveiled In India; Bookings Open
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Unveiled In India; Bookings Open
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo India Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo India Unveil Live Updates: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
General Motors Unveils Futuristic Flying Cadillac Concept Vehicle
General Motors Unveils Futuristic Flying Cadillac Concept Vehicle
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
2021 Tata Safari Photos Leaked From Plant Ahead Of Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities