BYD Seal Performance Gets Rs 2 Lakh Discount As Part Of Festive Offer

In a bid to boost sales in the middle of the festive season, BYD is also extending benefits on the Premium variant of the Seal sedan, which is the best-selling trim.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BYD Seal Performance currently available with total benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh.
  • Mid-spec Seal Premium being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.
  • Chinese EV giant has already amassed close to 1,500 orders for the sedan since its launch.

Having gotten off to a strong start in India, the all-electric BYD Seal has set the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant on course for its best year yet in our market. Now, in a bid to maintain the sales momentum, BYD India is extending a series of benefits on the Seal sedan as part of its festive season deal. Of these, it’s the offer on the top-of-the-line Seal Performance variant that is set to draw the most attention, as it is available with a substantial cash discount as well as a complimentary service package. However, the best seller in the lineup, too, is available with notable benefits. Here’s a look at the festive season deals potential Seal buyers can look forward to.

 

Also Read: BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range

 

BYD Seal Performance – Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh

The Seal is available in a total of three variants, and it is the Performance trim – priced at Rs 53 lakh – which sits right at the top of the heap. During the festive season, the Seal Performance is available with total benefits amounting to Rs 2.50 lakh. There’s a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh, and BYD is bundling a three-year service and maintenance package, which costs Rs 50,000, as part of this deal. With the discount factored in, the Seal Performance’s ex-showroom cost drops to Rs 51 lakh.

 

BYD Seal 10

Dual-motor Seal Performance takes just 3.8 seconds to hit 100 kmph.

 

The top-spec Seal Performance trim has all-wheel drive, enabled by a dual-motor setup generating a combined 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque and propelling the sedan from 0-100 kmph in a scant 3.8 seconds. It also has the larger 82.56 kWh battery, enabling a range of up to 580 kilometres (NEDC).

 

Also Read: BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 26.90 Lakh

 

BYD Seal Premium – Benefits Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh

The mid-spec Seal Premium, too, is available with total benefits amounting to Rs 1 lakh. There’s a cash discount of Rs 50,000, along with a three-year service and maintenance package, priced at Rs 50,000, which is complimentary. The Seal Premium is priced at Rs 45.55 lakh. 

 

Unlike the Performance, the Seal Premium has a single motor driving the rear wheels only, and peak power output is 308 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. However, as it has the same 82.56 kWh battery, the Seal Premium has a notably higher range of up to 680 kilometres (NEDC).

 

BYD Seal Image 6

Seal Premium has the highest range of all three variants.

 

Standard features for the Seal include standard features such as nine airbags, traction control, advanced driver assistance systems, 10.25-inch digital instruments display, powered front seats with heating and ventilation, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and dual-zone auto climate control.

 

Also Read: BYD Plots Second SUV For India In 2025; Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo


BYD Seal: How It Has Fared In India So Far

carandbike has learned that BYD India has already amassed close to 1,500 orders for the Seal since its launch in April 2024, and has also delivered close to 1,000 vehicles. Of the three variants available, it is the mid-spec Seal Premium that 80 per cent buyers have opted for. In an interaction with carandbike, BYD India head Rajeev Chauhan said the company is hopeful of receiving 160-180 bookings for the Seal on a monthly basis going forward.

 

As per the latest VAHAN data, BYD has already delivered 2,026 vehicles in India this year. The company recently launched its refreshed people-mover, the eMax 7, with prices ranging from Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

 

