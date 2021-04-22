Cadillac To Go Fully Electric; In Line With General Motor's Ambition 

The next launch from Cadillac will be the Celestique SUV, which will be an EV.

GM has said its premium Cadillac brand is going all-in on electric powertrains. Starting with its latest vehicle the Lyriq, all vehicles will be EVs. Rory Harvey, the head of Cadillac, said that the brand will just focus on EVs. "We will be leaving this decade as an EV brand, as things stand today, which means we will not be selling ICE vehicles by 2030," said Harvey.

Cadillac has been teasing the Celestiq for a while now

Harvey did say for the time being Cadillac will sell its current portfolio of vehicles which are based on the internal combustion engine as they are relatively fresh. But what Harvey has said also means that Cadillac as a brand will be fully electric ahead of GM as a group because GM's deadline for electrification is 2035.

2024 GMC Hummer EV is landing this year

GM is already bringing back Hummer as an EV this year and there are other SUVs in the works as well. GM has been making EVs will the Chevrolet Cruise brand for a while as well.

The Lyriq will be in production in early 2022 and will be followed by the Celestiq. GM has also been investing heavily in next-generation battery technology. It already has its Ultium batteries in the works but is also a major investor and JV partner with SES batteries.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.