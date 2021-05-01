carandbike logo
Auto Sales April 2021: Tata Motors Records 41 Per Cent Month-on-Month Decline

Sales in April 2021 went down as India is again hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is witnessing partial lockdown in several states.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
Sales in April 2021 went down as India is again hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic

Highlights

  • Tata Motors recorded nil sales in April last year.
  • The company recorded 15 per cent MoM decline in PV Sales.
  • Its CV sales went down by 59 per cent.

Tata Motors has recorded a month-on-month (MoM) slump of 41 per cent in its sales in April 2021 selling 39,530 units in April 2021 as compared to 66,609 units sold in the previous month. Like other automakers, even Tata Motors recorded nil sales in April last year when the entire nation was under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales in April 2021 went down as India is again hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is witnessing partial lockdown in several states.

Like other automakers, even Tata Motors recorded nil sales in April last year

Footfalls and enquiries across the country have gone down, taking a toll on auto sales. Tata Motors has recorded a MoM decline of 15 per cent in passenger vehicle sales at 25,095 units sold in April 2021 as compared to 29,654 units sold in March 2021. In the commercial vehicle business, the company has recorded a de-growth of 59 per cent selling 16,644 units as compared to 40,609 units sold in the previous month.

In CV space, Tata has recorded a de-growth of 59 per cent selling 16,644 units as compared to 40,609 units sold in the previous month.

Tata Motors has recorded a sales growth 422 per cent in the passenger vehicle business in March 2021 selling 29,654 units as compared to 5,676 units sold in the same month a year ago. The sales in the month of March last year were also subdued due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Coming to FY21 sales figure, the company recorded a growth of 69 per cent at 131,196 units as compared to 222,025 units sold in the last fiscal year. A better measure of sales performance will be to compare the 29,654 units sold in March 2021 to the 27,225 units sold in February 2021, which is an increase of 8.92 per cent, month-on-month. That said, the company is recording sales decline on MoM basis, thanks to the second wave of COVID-19.

