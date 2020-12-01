New Cars and Bikes in India
Car Sales November 2020: Mahindra's Utility Vehicle Sales Drop 2% Over October 2020

In November 2020, Mahindra's Utility Vehicles (UV) sales accounted for 17,971 units. Although it grew 27 per cent compared to 14,161 units sold in November 2019, as against 18,317 UVs sold in October 2020, Mahindra saw a M-o-M decline of almost 2 per cent.

Compared to 18,317 UVs sold in October 2020, Mahindra saw a M-o-M decline of almost 2 per cent

  • Mahindra's Utility Vehicle (UV) sales for November stood at 17,971 units
  • Mahindra's total passenger vehicle sales stood at 18,212 units
  • The company's total exports (PV+CV) fell 38 per cent at 1,636 units

Mahindra and Mahindra has released the sales numbers for November 2020, during which the company's Utility Vehicles (UV) sales accounted for 17,971 units. Although they grew 27 per cent compared to 14,161 units sold in November 2019, as against 18,317 UVs sold in October 2020, Mahindra saw a month on month (M-o-M) decline of almost 2 per cent. At the same time, the company's total passenger vehicle sales, including e-Verito and Supro van, stood at 18,212 units, a good 24 per cent growth compared to 14,637 vehicles sold during the same month last year. However, compared to October, when the company sold 18,622 passenger vehicles, here too Mahindra saw a Month-on-Month decline of over 2 per cent.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Set To Become Pricier From December 1, 2020

kjmprg0g

Despite the new Mahindra Thar garnering huge booking numbers, it did not have any massive effect on total November sales

Given the fact that Mahindra has received huge bookings for the new-gen Thar, one might have expected to see massive growth in UV sales. However, considering Mahindra commenced proper deliveries from the new Thar only in the second week of November, sales were stagnant. However, we do expect to see the actual effects of the new Mahindra Thar in the December sales numbers. Having said that, we must mention here that compared to September 2020, both, Mahindra's PV sales and utility vehicles volume grew by almost 23 per cent.

Also Read: Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali

Newsbeep

Commenting on Passenger Vehicles (PV) segment's performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M said, "At Mahindra, we are happy to achieve strong double-digit growth in SUVs during the month of November, aided by a robust festive demand for all our products. Given strong rural growth and signs of improvement in economic activities, we are hopeful to see this positive momentum continue post the festive season."

7e721ei8

Mahindra's sub-2-tonne LCV models saw a 19 per cent growth at 3755 units in November 2020

0 Comments

With regards to commercial vehicle sales, the sub-2-tonne LCV models saw a 19 per cent growth at 3755 units, while the 2-tonne to 3.5-tonne LCV models saw 9 per cent growth at 14,799 units. Sales of pick-up trucks and Medium-Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) which are above 3.5 tonnes fell by 31 per cent at 475 units, while three-wheeler sales (including Trio range) declined by 42 per cent at 3,854 units. The company's total exports (passenger vehicles + commercial vehicles) also took a big hit, witnessing a de-growth of 38 per cent at 1,636 units.

