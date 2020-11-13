New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali

The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Deliveries of the Thar began from November 1 expand View Photos
Deliveries of the Thar began from November 1

Mahindra today announced that it is set to deliver 1,000 units of the Thar SUVs across the country during this Diwali festive period. The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available. The company had kick started deliveries of the Thar SUV on November 1 and we told you already that 500 units of the SUV were delivered between November 7 and 8.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar On And Off-Road Review 

cak8ic6g

Mahindra launched the Thar on October 2 

The company has said that it is in the process of connecting to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, which will certainly help customers understand till when they have to wait for their SUVs. Earlier Mahindra had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January. 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “We wish our customers a ‘Happy Thar-ing Diwali' during this ongoing festive season. At Mahindra it is our endeavour to spread festive cheer to as many customers as we can.  Hence following the success of our earlier mega delivery of over 500 All New Thars across the country, we are now delighted to take it a step further and deliver 1,000 All-New Thars to mark Diwali festivities.”
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Festive Edition Variants On The Alto, Celerio And WagonR
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Volkswagen To Invest $233.5 Million In Motors Output In Mexico
Volkswagen To Invest $233.5 Million In Motors Output In Mexico
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali
F1: Charles Leclerc Not Expecting A Ferrari Revival In 2021 
F1: Charles Leclerc Not Expecting A Ferrari Revival In 2021 
F1: Carlos Sainz Believes Hamilton Will Likely Beat Most People In The Same Car 
F1: Carlos Sainz Believes Hamilton Will Likely Beat Most People In The Same Car 
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled
2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift Unveiled
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Subcompact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Subcompact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Luxury Ride Offers Festive Discounts On Pre-Owned Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Luxury Ride Offers Festive Discounts On Pre-Owned Luxury Cars
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Steelbird SB-39 Rox Helmet With Sun Shield Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 1199
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
McLaren's Zak Brown On His New Ferrari, Mick Schumacher & Racing Point
McLaren's Zak Brown On His New Ferrari, Mick Schumacher & Racing Point
All-Women W Series Announces Partnership With Formula 1 For 2021 & Beyond
All-Women W Series Announces Partnership With Formula 1 For 2021 & Beyond
TVS Donates 25 Apache RTR 160 Motorcycles To Bengaluru Police
TVS Donates 25 Apache RTR 160 Motorcycles To Bengaluru Police
BharatBenz Expands Its Network With 10 New Touchpoints In Tier II Tier III Cities
BharatBenz Expands Its Network With 10 New Touchpoints In Tier II Tier III Cities
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Spider Revealed
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
13 - 15.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
03:35
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-20 08:24 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
18:36
MG Gloster, Audi Q5 Sportback & Mahindra Thar: All Your Questions Answered
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Oct-20 07:31 AM IST
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
05:30
Interview With The Winner Of The Mahindra Thar#1
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
03:10
Mahindra Thar Bookings, MG Gloster Launch Date, Vitara Brezza Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Oct-20 08:38 PM IST
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
07:12
Exclusive: 2020 Mahindra Thar Accessory Kits
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 07:38 PM IST
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
04:04
Sponsored: 2020 Mahindra Thar: Accessories Revealed
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-20 04:19 PM IST
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
03:24
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Oct-20 06:06 PM IST
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
03:42
Mercedes- Benz EQC Launch, KTM RC Range New Colours, Thar Her Drive
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Sep-20 09:24 PM IST
Sound System
Sound System
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Automatic Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Manual Transmission
Manual Transmission
Frontview
Frontview
Sideview
Sideview
Rearview
Rearview
Front Grille
Front Grille
Headlight
Headlight
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Alloy Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Airbag
Airbag
Strong Body
Strong Body
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Parking Sensors
Stability Control
Stability Control
Hill Assist Control
Hill Assist Control
Spacious Cabin
Spacious Cabin
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
Adjustable Driver Seat
Adjustable Driver Seat
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Waste Not, Want Not: Dutch Students Build Electric Car From Recycled Material
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Triumph India Launches 'Approved Triumph' Pre-Owned Motorcycles
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities