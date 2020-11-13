Mahindra To Deliver 1000 Thar SUVs During Diwali

Mahindra today announced that it is set to deliver 1,000 units of the Thar SUVs across the country during this Diwali festive period. The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available. The company had kick started deliveries of the Thar SUV on November 1 and we told you already that 500 units of the SUV were delivered between November 7 and 8.

Mahindra launched the Thar on October 2

The company has said that it is in the process of connecting to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, which will certainly help customers understand till when they have to wait for their SUVs. Earlier Mahindra had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “We wish our customers a ‘Happy Thar-ing Diwali' during this ongoing festive season. At Mahindra it is our endeavour to spread festive cheer to as many customers as we can. Hence following the success of our earlier mega delivery of over 500 All New Thars across the country, we are now delighted to take it a step further and deliver 1,000 All-New Thars to mark Diwali festivities.”



