Car Sales September 2021: Hyundai Records 34.2 Per Cent Decline In Domestic Market

Hyundai Motor India has recorded a sales decline of 34.2 per cent in the domestic market selling 33,087 units in September 2021 as compared to 50,313 units sold in the same month last year. The company's exports in the same month witnessed an uptick of 32.3 per cent at 12,704 units as compared to 9,600 units in the same month a year ago. Overall, the Korean carmaker sold 45,791 units (domestic + exports) in September 2021 recording a drop of 23.6 per cent when compared to 59,913 units sold in the same month last year.

The Hyundai i20 N Line went on sale in India in September.

The drop is sales in sales is primarily attributed to the semi-conductor issue. Chip shortage has become a global concern and has impacted several other industries along with the auto sector. Carmaker like Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor and Toyota too have reported sales decline due to the semiconductor issue. "The global semi-conductor supply constraint has adversely affected the vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in the month of September 2021," Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) said in its statement.

Hyundai rolled out discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on select models such as the Santro, Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

Moreover, the company also recorded a drop of 29.40 per cent in its month-on-month (MoM) sales as it sold 46,866 units in August 2021. In September, Hyundai had also rolled out discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on select models such as the Santro, Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The company is still receiving healthy bookings for models like the Creta, Venue, Alcazar and i20, and will likely ramp up deliveries once the semiconductor issue is resolved.