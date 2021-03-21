carandbike Awards 2021: Tata Motors' Pratap Bose Wins Automotive Person Of The Year

Pratap Bose, Vice President, Global Design of Tata Motors has won the prestigious 2021 CNB Automotive Person Of The Year Award. He is responsible for designing Tata Motors' passenger cars and commercial vehicles. He has been instrumental in giving shape to the brand's new-age cars under the IMPACT design 2.0 strategy. Starting from the Tiago hatchback to the all-new Safari, Bose has played a major role in designing these vehicles. All these cars symbolise Tata Motors' philosophy while showcasing a new design direction.

The new design language adopted by Tata Motors was seen on the Safari SUV

This new design has helped the Indian carmaker to get back into the game, with a more appealing style, improved design and modern technology. Bose also had a big influence on Tata's upcoming products, including the HBX and Sierra concepts that were showcased to the public at the Auto Expo 2020 last year. Moreover, Bose has worked closely with three design centres across the globe - Pune, Turin and European centre in the UK, where he leads a team of 180 people.

Pratap has been associated with Tata Motors for 14 years and was promoted as VP, Global Design by Tata Motors in 2019. He holds a master's degree in vehicle design from Royal College Art, London, U.K and a graduate degree from the National Institute of Design. Before joining Tata Motors, Bose has worked with various automakers like Misitibushi, Piaggio, and Mercedes Benz. Bose is also the first automotive designer to receive this award.

