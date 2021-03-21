carandbike logo
search

carandbike Awards 2021: Tata Motors' Pratap Bose Wins Automotive Person Of The Year

Pratap Bose, Vice President, Global Design has won the 2021 CNB Automotive Person Of The Year award. He has been instrumental in giving shape to the brand's new-age cars under the IMPACT design 2.0 strategy for Tata Motors.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Pratap Bose, VP, Global Design, Tata Motors received the prestigious award virtually expand View Photos
Pratap Bose, VP, Global Design, Tata Motors received the prestigious award virtually

Highlights

  • Tata Motors' Pratap Bose received the award virtually
  • Bose has been instrumental for the new design language on Tata's new cars
  • Bose has been associated with Tata Motors for 14 years

Pratap Bose, Vice President, Global Design of Tata Motors has won the prestigious 2021 CNB Automotive Person Of The Year Award. He is responsible for designing Tata Motors' passenger cars and commercial vehicles. He has been instrumental in giving shape to the brand's new-age cars under the IMPACT design 2.0 strategy. Starting from the Tiago hatchback to the all-new Safari, Bose has played a major role in designing these vehicles. All these cars symbolise Tata Motors' philosophy while showcasing a new design direction.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Kookhyun Shim Receives Business Leader Of The Year Award​

h7jksucs

The new design language adopted by Tata Motors was seen on the Safari SUV

This new design has helped the Indian carmaker to get back into the game, with a more appealing style, improved design and modern technology. Bose also had a big influence on Tata's upcoming products, including the HBX and Sierra concepts that were showcased to the public at the Auto Expo 2020 last year. Moreover, Bose has worked closely with three design centres across the globe - Pune, Turin and European centre in the UK, where he leads a team of 180 people.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Pawan Goenka Receives The Param Shreshth Award

0 Comments

Pratap has been associated with Tata Motors for 14 years and was promoted as VP, Global Design by Tata Motors in 2019. He holds a master's degree in vehicle design from Royal College Art, London, U.K and a graduate degree from the National Institute of Design. Before joining Tata Motors, Bose has worked with various automakers like Misitibushi, Piaggio, and Mercedes Benz. Bose is also the first automotive designer to receive this award.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Tata Cars

  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
    Tata Tamo Racemo Front View
  • Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
    Tata Tamo Racemo Reat
  • 2021 Tata Safari Alloy Wheel
    2021 Tata Safari Alloy Wheel
  • 2021 Tata Safari Rear View
    2021 Tata Safari Rear View
  • 2021 Tata Safari Running View
    2021 Tata Safari Running View
  • Tata Nexon Abs
    Tata Nexon Abs
  • Tata Nexon Backview
    Tata Nexon Backview
  • Tata Nexon Front Grill
    Tata Nexon Front Grill
  • Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
    Tata Altroz 90 Degree Opening Doors
  • Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
    Tata Altroz Alfa Arc
  • Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
    Tata Altroz Alloy Wheels
  • Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
    Tata Nexon Abs With Ebd Corner Stability Control
  • Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
    Tata Nexon Ev Charge Port
  • Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
    Tata Nexon Ev Compatible With Ccs 2 Fast Charging Standard
  • Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
    Tata Tiago Alloy Wheel
  • Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
    Tata Tiago Chrome Garnished
  • Tata Tiago Contrast Black
    Tata Tiago Contrast Black
  • Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
    Outer Mirrors With Logo Projection
  • Orcus White Dt Backview
    Orcus White Dt Backview
  • Orcus White Dt Sideview
    Orcus White Dt Sideview
  • Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
    Tata Tigor 15 Inch Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
  • Tata Tigor Abs Bed
    Tata Tigor Abs Bed
  • Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
    Tata Tigor Advance Dual Path Suspension System
  • Tata Sumo Side View
    Tata Sumo Side View
  • Tata Sumo Front View
    Tata Sumo Front View
  • Tata Sumo Front Side View
    Tata Sumo Front Side View
  • Tata Nano Side View
    Tata Nano Side View
  • Tata Nano Front Side View
    Tata Nano Front Side View
  • Tata Nano Boot
    Tata Nano Boot
x
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
2021 Audi S5 Sportback Exclusive Review
2021 Audi S5 Sportback Exclusive Review
2021 Ford EcoSport SE Review
2021 Ford EcoSport SE Review
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities