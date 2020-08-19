Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Announces Social Welfare CSR Initiatives In India

Hyundai India on Tuesday announced the CSR 2.0 program under its 'Hyundai Cares' campaign to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic. In its second phase, this program is intended for the promotion of safety and welfare, and it will be carried out until December 2020. Hyundai's initiative majorly focuses on three key aspects - Health (Rakhshak), education (Shikshak) and Clean India (Grameen Sanitisation). The carmaker is continuing the Independence Day celebrations with the announcement of these new CSR initiatives.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services

Hyundai officials hand over PPEs, masks, and dry rations during the Phase 1 of the initiative

Under the project 'Rakshak', the carmaker will be handing over approximately 30,000 made-in-India Khadi Masks to the Gujarat & Maharashtra state governments for creating a safe and healthy environment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyundai's Shikshak' project will focus on distributing 1,000 tablets loaded with 2 years academic course curriculum to the children of COVID Warriors from the lower-income group. This initiative is a token of gratitude for their relentless efforts in the nation's fight against the pandemic.

Hyundai is also be undertaking efforts to disinfect 292 districts/ tehsils across India under its unique sanitization drive. Under the 'Rural Sanitisation' program, the manufacturer will employ a mobile van to sanitize public spaces in these areas using Ministry of Health approved disinfectants ensuring a safe ecosystem. Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor India Foundation also introduced Hyundai Cares initiatives to combat the challenging environment due to COVID-19, which aimed at promoting the safety and welfare of its customers, employees, dealer and vendor partners.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India

Hyundai Distributes PPEs And Dry Rations In Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra

S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has responded to the pandemic with various meaningful social initiatives and lent support to the Indian Government in its resilient fight against COVID-19. Guided by our Global Vision of 'Progress for Humanity' and building further on the strength of our phase 1 activities, we are glad to announce phase 2 under Hyundai Cares 2.0 initiatives. Our efforts have taken the next dimension to focus on Health, Education and Clean India for strengthening the society to live in the new normal ecosystem for a Happy Life."

He further added, "Every Independence Day brings celebrations along with a special social message for its fellow citizens. To commemorate the occasion, our CSR initiatives under Hyundai Cares 2.0 will continue till December 2020 focusing the important touchpoints of the society to help overcome pandemic while building a strong nation."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.