New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Announces Social Welfare CSR Initiatives In India

Hyundai India announced the CSR 2.0 program under its 'Hyundai Cares' campaign to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Ashish Bhatia IPS, DGP, Gujarat receiving a quantity of 20,000 Khadi Masks

Highlights

  • Hyundai Cares 2.0 Program Focuses on health, education & clean India
  • Hyundai handed over 30 000 made-in-India Khadi masks
  • Hyundai distributed 1,000 tablets for the children of Covid-19 warriors

Hyundai India on Tuesday announced the CSR 2.0 program under its 'Hyundai Cares' campaign to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic. In its second phase, this program is intended for the promotion of safety and welfare, and it will be carried out until December 2020. Hyundai's initiative majorly focuses on three key aspects - Health (Rakhshak), education (Shikshak) and Clean India (Grameen Sanitisation). The carmaker is continuing the Independence Day celebrations with the announcement of these new CSR initiatives.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Launches New Hyundai Mobility Membership Services

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

i20

Creta

Grand i10 Nios

Venue

New Verna

Aura

Santro

Grand i10

Tucson

Xcent

i20 Active

Kona Electric

Elantra

ho90unn8

Hyundai officials hand over PPEs, masks, and dry rations during the Phase 1 of the initiative

Under the project 'Rakshak', the carmaker will be handing over approximately 30,000 made-in-India Khadi Masks to the Gujarat & Maharashtra state governments for creating a safe and healthy environment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Hyundai's Shikshak' project will focus on distributing 1,000 tablets loaded with 2 years academic course curriculum to the children of COVID Warriors from the lower-income group. This initiative is a token of gratitude for their relentless efforts in the nation's fight against the pandemic.

Hyundai is also be undertaking efforts to disinfect 292 districts/ tehsils across India under its unique sanitization drive. Under the 'Rural Sanitisation' program, the manufacturer will employ a mobile van to sanitize public spaces in these areas using Ministry of Health approved disinfectants ensuring a safe ecosystem. Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor India Foundation also introduced Hyundai Cares initiatives to combat the challenging environment due to COVID-19, which aimed at promoting the safety and welfare of its customers, employees, dealer and vendor partners.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India

ciptgimo

Hyundai Distributes PPEs And Dry Rations In Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra

S.S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has responded to the pandemic with various meaningful social initiatives and lent support to the Indian Government in its resilient fight against COVID-19. Guided by our Global Vision of 'Progress for Humanity' and building further on the strength of our phase 1 activities, we are glad to announce phase 2 under Hyundai Cares 2.0 initiatives. Our efforts have taken the next dimension to focus on Health, Education and Clean India for strengthening the society to live in the new normal ecosystem for a Happy Life."

0 Comments

He further added, "Every Independence Day brings celebrations along with a special social message for its fellow citizens. To commemorate the occasion, our CSR initiatives under Hyundai Cares 2.0 will continue till December 2020 focusing the important touchpoints of the society to help overcome pandemic while building a strong nation."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai i20 with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai i20
Hyundai
i20

Latest News

World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs
Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Announces Social Welfare CSR Initiatives In India Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai Announces Social Welfare CSR Initiatives In India
Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Production Begins; Official Launch Expected Soon Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Production Begins; Official Launch Expected Soon
2021 Kia Carnival; More Details Revealed 2021 Kia Carnival; More Details Revealed
MG Motor India Partners With ZoomCar For Subscription-Based Car Ownership MG Motor India Partners With ZoomCar For Subscription-Based Car Ownership
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman Spyder & Cayman GT4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.59 Crore
Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making? Is A Smaller Yamaha Tenere 300 Adventure Bike In The Making?
Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant Tata Motors Roll Out 1000th Nexon EV From Its Pune Plant
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue Ducati Streetfighter V4, V4 S Recalled In North America Over Flywheel Issue
Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report Indian Government Urges Auto Companies To Cut Royalties To Foreign Parents: Report
Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India Toyota Launches New Car Leasing And Subscription Platform In India
2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch 2020 Kia Sonet Brochure Leaked Ahead Of India Launch
Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru Okinawa Begins Contactless Doorstep Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bengaluru
2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.07 - 8.29 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.58 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.87 - 5.97 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 17.6 - 20.65 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Production Begins; Official Launch Expected Soon
Mahindra Marazzo BS6 Production Begins; Official Launch Expected Soon
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities