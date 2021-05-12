COVID-19 Second Wave: Hyundai Announces Annual Maintenance Shutdown At Chennai Plant Till May 15, 2021

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced annual maintenance shutdown activity at its Chennai-based manufacturing plant for six days in a view of rising COVID-19 cases during the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As per an official statement, Hyundai will temporarily halt manufacturing operations from May 10 to May 15. The company said it is closely monitoring the current situation in the country and is undertaking all necessary preventive measures to fight the coronavirus. Moreover, the carmaker has reinstated work from home practice for all employees.

The automaker said in a statement, "We are committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, customers & other stakeholders across the country and will continue to follow the safety guidelines - both at our factory and our offices. We have reinstated work from home practice for our employees, wherever possible, and have urged them to continue to stay safe at their homes. Our scheduled annual maintenance shutdown activities will take place between May 10 to May 15, 2021."

The carmaker further said, "Demonstrating our solidarity with the intention of the government to get more people vaccinated, we are organising vaccination camps at our manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur for our staff [both regular employees & service-providers' personnel] through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre and with tie-ups with private hospitals. We will continue to pursue the inoculation drive for the rest of the employees too."

The South Korean automaker has announced a series of initiatives to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic through its philanthropic arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF). The company recently initiated a new CSR project to ensure uninterrupted delivery of lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment in states that have been badly affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As a part of the Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief initiative, the automaker had previously announced a series of measures to offer infrastructural assistance to affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

