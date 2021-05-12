carandbike logo
search

COVID-19 Second Wave: Hyundai Announces Annual Maintenance Shutdown At Chennai Plant Till May 15, 2021

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Hyundai India has decided to halt production at its Chennai-based plant for six days, starting May 10, 2021.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Hyundai India to shut down Chennai facility to combat second wave of COVID-19 expand View Photos
Hyundai India to shut down Chennai facility to combat second wave of COVID-19

Highlights

  • Hyundai's Chennai plant will remain closed from May 10 to May 15, 2021
  • Hyundai will carry out scheduled maintenance activity at the plant
  • The company has reinstated work from home policy for employees

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced annual maintenance shutdown activity at its Chennai-based manufacturing plant for six days in a view of rising COVID-19 cases during the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As per an official statement, Hyundai will temporarily halt manufacturing operations from May 10 to May 15. The company said it is closely monitoring the current situation in the country and is undertaking all necessary preventive measures to fight the coronavirus. Moreover, the carmaker has reinstated work from home practice for all employees.

Also Read: Hyundai India Expedites Medicare Oxygen Equipment Supply In COVID-19 Affected States​

ih3ksn8

The carmaker has reinstated work from home practice for all employees.

The automaker said in a statement, "We are committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, customers & other stakeholders across the country and will continue to follow the safety guidelines - both at our factory and our offices. We have reinstated work from home practice for our employees, wherever possible, and have urged them to continue to stay safe at their homes. Our scheduled annual maintenance shutdown activities will take place between May 10 to May 15, 2021."

The carmaker further said, "Demonstrating our solidarity with the intention of the government to get more people vaccinated, we are organising vaccination camps at our manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur for our staff [both regular employees & service-providers' personnel] through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre and with tie-ups with private hospitals. We will continue to pursue the inoculation drive for the rest of the employees too."

Also Read: Hyundai India Announces ₹ 20 Crore Relief Package To Fight COVID-19​

hyundai plant chennai

Hyundai to stop production at its Chennai plant due to surge in COVID-19 cases

0 Comments

The South Korean automaker has announced a series of initiatives to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic through its philanthropic arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF). The company recently initiated a new CSR project to ensure uninterrupted delivery of lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment in states that have been badly affected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As a part of the Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief initiative, the automaker had previously announced a series of measures to offer infrastructural assistance to affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hyundai Cars

  • Hyundai I30 Front Profile
    Hyundai I30 Front Profile
  • Hyundai I30
    Hyundai I30
  • Hyundai I30 Rear
    Hyundai I30 Rear
  • Hyundai Eon Side Profile
    Hyundai Eon Side Profile
  • Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
    Hyudani Eon Forntsideprofile
  • Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
    Hyudani Eon Forntprofile
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
    Hyundai Venue Suv Dark Chrome Grille
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
    Hyundai Venue Suv Chrome Door Handle
  • Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
    Hyundai Venue Suv Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
  • Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
    Hyundai Creta Shark Fin Antenna
  • Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
    Hyundai Creta Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
  • Hyundai Creta Tail Light
    Hyundai Creta Tail Light
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
    2020 Hyundai I20 Alloy Wheel
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
    2020 Hyundai I20 Front Look
  • 2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
    2020 Hyundai I20 Grille
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
    Hyundai Hexa Space Side Front View
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
    Hyundai Hexa Space Front View
  • Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
    Hyundai Hexa Space Front Profile
  • 2020 Hyundai Defogger
    2020 Hyundai Defogger
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
    2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
  • 2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
    2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
  • Hyundai I10 Front Side View
    Hyundai I10 Front Side View
  • Hyundai I10 Front Grille
    Hyundai I10 Front Grille
  • Hyundai I10 Front View
    Hyundai I10 Front View
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Rear View
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Side View
  • Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
    Hyundai Aura Sedan Front View
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill
  • Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
    Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Grill Indicator
x
Gordon Murray Group To Invest GBP 300 Million To Develop Electric Vans, SUVs For Carmakers, Startups
Gordon Murray Group To Invest GBP 300 Million To Develop Electric Vans, SUVs For Carmakers, Startups
Harley-Davidson Will Assess LiveWire For India Next Year
Harley-Davidson Will Assess LiveWire For India Next Year
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
Upcoming Skoda Kushaq Mid-Spec Variant Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage
COVID-19 Second Wave Slams Brakes On Two-Wheeler Industry
COVID-19 Second Wave Slams Brakes On Two-Wheeler Industry
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities