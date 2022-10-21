Diwali 2022: Top 5 Electric Scooters To Buy This Festive Season

We know eager you are to bring an electric scooter home. With so many new launches, it's difficult to narrow it down to one. But there's no better time than the festive season to bring a new electric scooter home. EV makers also have plenty of offers, financing options and discounts running, so now's the time to make the most and get an e-scooter at a good deal. To make things simpler, we've selected the top five electric scooters that you should consider bringing home this Diwali. These models are widely available across the country, promise safety and offer a decent range. On the other hand, if you are looking for petrol-powered scooters this Diwali, we've made a separate list for the same, check it out in the link below.

The Bajaj Chetak's electric motor develops a 6.4 bhp & 16.2 Nm. The model offers a range of 90 km (claimed)

1. Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Auto entered the electric mobility space with the Chetak and the company's maiden electric offering is a job well done. Great on looks, build quality and features, the Bajaj Chetak is a lovely mix of old and new. It's stylish enough to make your commute vibrant and rides good enough to keep you comfortable. Yes, the range may not be as extensive as the other scooters on this list but it's consistent.

The TVS iQube's BLDC motor gets 5.9 bhp & 33 Nm. It offers a range of 100 km (claimed)

2. TVS iQube

The TVS iQube received a major upgrade this year bringing more colours, features and an improved range over the older version. It's also now more capable than before and safer as well to be your daily runner. And let's not forget it still remains quite affordable over the competition. Back it up with TVS' wide service network and you have more reasons than ever to bring one home.

The Ola S1 Pro gets a mid-drive motor with 11.3 bhp & 58 Nm. It offers a range of 181 km (claimed)

3. Ola S1 Pro

Ola Electric had more of a flash-in-the-pan start but its first electric offering, the S1 Pro, has managed to retain its popularity even a year after its launch. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro offer a decent range, have plenty of features and look nice too. And with the Move OS3 update coming this Diwali, these scooters are only expected to get more features than before.

The Bounce Infinity E1's BLDC motor makes 2 bhp and 85 Nm. It offers a range of 85 km (claimed)

4. Bounce Infinity E1

The first mass-market electric scooter with swappable batteries, the Bounce Infinity E1 is exactly what a simple two-wheeler should be. It promises lower running costs, lesser downtime and easy access to a battery-swapping network. The Infinity E1 works great for anyone looking for a no-frills e-scooter and the low asking price also makes it quite a tempting proposition.

The Ather 450X Gen3 develops 4.4 bhp & 26 Nm. It now gets a range of 146 km (claimed)

5. Ather 450X

And finally, the last electric scooter that we recommend you buy this Diwali is the Ather 450X. The Gen 3 version was introduced this year and it now offers more range without compromising on performance. There's also a bigger battery, newer mirrors and a wider rear tyre, all of which have made it a better scooter than before.