New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni

Taglioni is called the father of the desmodromic system and was the designer of numerous revolutionary motorcycles.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Ducati celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of Fabio Taglioni, the father of the desmodromic system

Highlights

  • Taglioni is known as the 'father' of the Desmodromic system
  • He was the designer of numerous revolutionary motorcycles
  • Fabio Taglioni was associated with Ducati from 1954 till 1984

Ducati celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of Fabio Taglioni, honouring the memory of the Italian engineer and designer of numerous revolutionary motorcycles. Among his creations is the application of the desmodromic valve system, a technology which Taglioni linked his name with Ducati, and even today the desmodromic valve system is used in engines of Ducati motorcycles. In Lugi di Romagna, Taglioni's hometown, an event was held to pay homage to the memory of the brilliant engineer. Taglioni collaborated with Ducati from 1954 to 1984.

q9rki00c

Fabio Taglioni joined Ducati in 1954 and was associated with the Italian motorcycle brand till 1984

Born in San Lorenzo di Lugo, Italy on September 10, 1920, Taglioni graduated in mechanical engineering in 1943 and joined Ducati in the role of Technical Director on May 1, 1954, a date that marks the beginning of a flourishing of projects, ideas and patents that earned a place for the legendary Ducati-Taglioni pairing in the two-wheeled world. Only 40 days after joining Ducati, Taglioni created his first marvel - the Gran Sport 100, also known as 'Marianna' - which immediately became a force in Italian Gran Fondo long-distance road races.

Following the successes achieved by the Gran Sport 100 and 125, Taglioni chose to devote himself fully to racing and to embark on the ambitious project of the desmodromic distribution system. Until then, the 'desmo' represented a technical and engineering gamble, but Taglioni demonstrated that he had the tenacity and skills to study it, perfect it and make it a winning idea. The first bike to be equipped with the desmodromic system was the 125 GP Desmo, which won its first Grand Prix a month after its debut and established itself in time as the fastest 125 in the world.

ikghndpo

It took Fabio Taglioni just 40 days to create his first marvel, the Gran Sport 100

Taglioni actively participated with his work in the industrial rebirth of Ducati, creating projects such as the 175 Gran Turismo and the birth of the Ducati Scrambler, thus demonstrating a level of engineering excellence that was not limited to speed, but also included reliability and resistance.

After having contributed to making Ducati an international brand, Taglioni went back to devoting himself to new projects and prepare Ducati's return to racing which took place in 1971 with the 500 GP, and in 1972 with the debut of the 750 GT, the first twin-cylinder production bike in the history of the Bologna-based manufacturer, powered by a 90-degree longitudinal two-cylinder engine. The 750 Imola (a production derivative of the GT) made its debut in record time at the Imola 200 miles and in front of 85,000 spectators achieved one of the greatest feats in the history of motorcycling, with Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari crossing the finish line in front of everyone.

j8p06rhc

Fabio Taglioni is known as the father of Ducati's desmodromic valve adjustment system

Until the end of his career Taglioni continued with innovation and experimentation in the racing field, putting his signature on projects such as the Pantah 500 and 750 F1.

The life and career of engineer Fabio Taglioni was celebrated with an evening entirely dedicated to his memory on Wednesday September 9 in the Pavaglione of Lugo di Romagna, his hometown. The event, sponsored by the municipality of Romagna, saw the participation of Ducati in the figure of the Curator of the Ducati Museum Livio Lodi, who recalled the fundamental stages in the history of collaboration between Taglioni and Ducati.

0 Comments

The mini-series 'Fabio Taglioni - A Life of Passion' is currently being broadcast on the Ducati website and YouTube channel. The episodes tell the story of the engineer from Romagna, accompanied by exclusive images and videos.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal Sebastian Vettel Nearly Quit Formula One Before Aston Martin Deal
Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US Land Rover Defender PHEV Unveiled; Defender 90 Goes On Sale In US
Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni Ducati Celebrates Birth Centenary Of Engineer Fabio Taglioni
Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed Skoda Releases New Teaser For Rapid Automatic; Launch Date Revealed
KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021 KTM 450 SMR To Be Re-Introduced In 2021
Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know
Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report
Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions  Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions 
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello   Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello  
Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot
Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come
Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled
Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe
2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500 2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities