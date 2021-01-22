New Cars and Bikes in India
Ducati Delivers 350,000th Ducati Monster

The 350,000th model of the largest-selling family of motorcycles in Ducati's history is a Ducati Monster 1200 S 'Black on Black'.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali with Ducati Design Centre Director Andrea Ferraresi delivering the bike expand View Photos
Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali with Ducati Design Centre Director Andrea Ferraresi delivering the bike

Highlights

  • The 350,000th Ducati Monster has rolled off the production line
  • The owner of the bike was invited to Borgo Panigale for presentation
  • Ducati CEO and Ducati Design Centre Director presented the bike

The 350,000th Ducati Monster has rolled off the production line, almost 30 years after the first Monster made its debut. The 350,00th model is a Ducati Monster 1200 S 'Black on Black' which Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali and the Director of the Ducati Design Centre Andrea Ferraresi personally delivered to its owner, Sebastien Francois Yves Herve De Rose. The customer, who ordered the Monster 1200 S 'Black on Black' from the Ducati dealer in Milan, was invited to Borgo Panigale for the occasion.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Monster Revealed

The landmark Ducati Monster gets a plate bearing the number 350,000

The 350,000th bike was personalised with a plate bearing the number 350,000 and was delivered to the owner accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by Claudio Domenicali and a sketch of the Monster signed by the designer Angelo Amato. The Monster is the largest selling Ducati model of all time, as well as the longest-serving motorcycle in the Ducati range. The first Ducati Monster was created in 1992, with the launch of the M900, the first Monster ever, a naked bike with a superbike chassis stripped off the fairings and all elements which are not required for road use.

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Monster Highlights

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali pointing out the numbered plate to owner Sebastien Francois Yves Herve De Rose

0 Comments

On December 2, 2020, the Italian brand presented the new generation of the Ducati Monster to the public, which is expected to be launched in April 2021. Inspired by the original Ducati Monster from 1992, with a frame derived from the superbike and high-performance engine for road use, the new Monster has evolved and taken on a modern, sporty, elegant and technological direction. Unlike earlier iterations of the Monster, which features the trademark exposed steel trellis frame, the new Monster features an Aluminium frame, and is significantly lighter as well. For 2021, Ducati has done away with the Monster 797 and the Monster 821, instead offering the Monster 1200.



