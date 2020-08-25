Ducati Panigale V2 Launch: Price Expectation

We expect the Ducati Panigale V2 to be priced at about Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ducati Panigale V2 will be launched in India on August 26, 2020. It will be the first BS6 Ducati bike to be launched in India. The fully-faired sportbike replaces the Ducati 959 Panigale in India and globally as well. In terms of the design, the Panigale V2 gets similar design cues as the Ducati Panigale V4. Ducati has begun pre-bookings at all its nine dealerships in India for the motorcycle. Interested customers can pay ₹ 1 lakh and pre-book the motorcycle. We expect the Ducati Panigale V2 to be priced at about ₹ 16 lakh to ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

(Like the Panigale V4, the Panigale V2 also follows the same design language, down to the single-sided swingarm)

The Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 955 cc super-quaddro L-twin motor that makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In comparison to the 959 Panigale, the peak power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. The USP is that the motorcycle has a dry weight of just 176 kg, which means the power to weight ratio is incredible. The engine is Euro V or BS6 compliant and gets a few new components as well. The other substantial change is that the Panigale V2 now gets a single-sided swingarm like the Panigale V4 while the 959 Panigale had a conventional swingarm.

(The Panigale V2 is powered by the 955 cc Superquadro V-Twin engine making 155 bhp and 104 Nm)

The Panigale V2 features the same electronics suite as the bigger Panigale V4, and gets a reworked traction control system. The electronics package includes 6-axis inertial measurement-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. Also included is a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well as engine braking control. There are three riding modes on offer, which are Race, Sport and Street.

