Ducati Panigale V2 India Launch Date Revealed

The design of the Ducati Panigale V2 has been inspired by the Panigale V4

Ducati India has revealed that the Ducati Panigale V2 will be launched in India on August 26, 2020. The Panigale V2 will be the first Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant Ducati bike to be launched in India. It will replace the Panigale 959 and is designed in a way that it resembles its elder sibling, the Panigale V4. The fairing has been redesigned and the headlamp cluster has been slightly tweaked as well. The other substantial change is that the Panigale V2 now gets a single-sided swingarm like the Panigale V4 while the 959 Panigale had a conventional swingarm.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Pre-Bookings Begin In India

(One of the big design USPs is the fact that the Ducati Panigale V2 gets a single sided swingarm)

The Ducati Panigale V2 gets a 955 cc super-quaddro L-twin motor that makes 155 bhp at 10,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The peak power and torque go up by 5 bhp and 2 Nm. The USP is that the motorcycle has a dry weight of just 176 kg, which means the power to weight ratio will be incredible. The engine is Euro V or BS6 compliant and gets a few new components as well.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Gets White Rosso Livery

(The Panigale V2 is powered by the 955 cc Superquadro engine making 155 bhp and 104 Nm)

The electronics package includes 6-axis inertial measurement-assisted traction control, called the Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, wheelie control, and cornering ABS and ABS. There is a bi-directional up/down quick-shifter as well along with engine braking control. There are three riding modes on offer, which are Race, Sport and Street. The settings for each riding mode can be adjusted via the new 4.3-inch TFT instrument console.

(A 4.3-inch TFT screen offers the rider access to the riding modes and other electronic rider aids)

The new Panigale V2 gets Showa Big Piston Forks up front, a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear, with a steering damper. Electronic suspension is not offered on the Panigale V2. The travel for the front and rear suspension is 120 mm and 130 mm respectively. Braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc callipers and Brembo master cylinders with twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel. The front and the rear get a 5-spoke alloy 17-inch alloy wheel. The front wheel is wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 120/70 ZR17 rubber while the rear wheel gets a fatter Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II 180/60 ZR17 unit.

We expect the Ducati Panigale V2 to be priced at about ₹ 16 lakh to ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Pre-bookings for the motorcycle have already begun in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.