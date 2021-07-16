Ducati Panigale V4: Top 5 Highlights

The Ducati Panigale V4 is available in two variants in India, the standard Ducati Panigale V4, and the Panigale V4 S. With updates to the engines to be cleaner and meet the latest Euro 5/BS6 emission regulations, the Panigale V4 though still retains the same maximum power and torque output of the 2020 model. The Panigale V4 is one of the most sophisticated superbikes available on sale right now, with performance that can best be enjoyed on a racetrack, yet with all the modern state-of-the-art electronics wizardry to keep things safe and in control. Here's a look at the top 5 highlights of the new Ducati Panigale V4.

Design

The aerodynamics of the Panigale V4 were updated in line with the V4 R and feature winglets and other minor tweaks. The Panigale V4 now gets plexiglass headlight fairing and side fairings, lateral extractors for efficient air flow over the radiator, and the introduction of the winglets.

Engine & Performance

The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale, V4 engine continues to produce 214 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The exhaust on the 2021 Panigale V4 uses larger catalysts to maintain the same power, while lowering emissions

Electronics & Features

The Panigale V4 also gets the latest generation 'predicitive' control system, linked to the six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). The system continuously monitors the angular acceleration of the crankshaft, and the speed of the rear wheel, preventing real wheel slippage in mid-corner, when the rider re-opens the throttle at maximum lean angle. The electronics package is comprehensive, with ABS cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control EVO 3, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Up/Down Quickshifter, as well as Engine Brake Control.

Top-Spec Components

The Ducati Panigale V4 gets fully-adjustable 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks and a Sachs monoshock, with 5-spoke aluminium alloy wheels. The top-spec Panigale V4 S gets electronically adjustable Ohlins NIX-30 forks and Ohlins TTX36 rear monoshock. The wheels are lighter, three-spoke Marchesini forged aluminium, while braking hardware on both variants is the same, Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers gripping 330 mm twin discs and a single 245 mm rear disc with a two-piston caliper on the rear wheel.

Price & Variants