Ducati To Unveil Special Edition Model In Honour Of Troy Bayliss

Ducati has announced a World Premiere on July 22, 2021, teasing the arrival of a special bike, with the number "21" on it. It's an important number, because 21 is the racing number of Troy Bayliss, Ducati's most successful World Superbike racer. Bayliss won three World Superbike titles in 2001, 2006 and 2008, all on Ducati bikes, marking an unparalleled legacy with the Italian motorcycle brand. Ducati has also celebrated Bayliss's accomplishments with a museum exhibit dedicated to the three-time WSBK champion. Now, the brand intends to honour the Australian rider once again with the special edition motorcycle.

The Ducati Panigale V4 S ridden by Troy Bayliss at the Race of Champions was auctioned for 1,20,000 Euros. The Special Edition bike to be unveiled on July 22, 2021 isn't expected to be cheap either.

The new special-edition motorcycle is expected to be a Ducati Panigale V4 S, unveiled as a special edition Troy Bayliss version with dedicated livery. 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Bayliss' first WSBK championship, The Panigale V4 has been around for a few years now, and limited edition models have always sparked immense interest among Ducati owners, so if it's indeed a special edition Panigale V4 S, it will be a fitting tribute to Bayliss, and also rope in some good prices for Ducati.

More details will be revealed on July 22, when the bike is revealed, naturally as a special edition to Troy Bayliss' achievements, which includes 52 World Superbike victories, ranking him third all time in the history of the championship behind Jonathan Rea and Carl Fogarty. In fact, in 2006, Ducati signed on Bayliss to stand in for Sete Gibernau in the final MotoGP race of the year in Valencia, where Bayliss qualified second and eventually won the race. This was the first time any rider had won a race in both the Superbike and the Grand Prix world championships in the same year.