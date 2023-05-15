Eicher Motors To Make Rs 1,000 Crore Investment In Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is a two-wheeler brand that is one of the oldest and also a successful one for some time now. For the financial year of 2022-23, the Chennai-based company managed to sell a staggering 8,34,895 units, registering a hike of 38.4 per cent over the previous financial year with 6,02,268 units. Owing to the consecutive growth registered by Royal Enfield, its parent company Eicher Motors, has announced an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year of 2023-24.

According to the release, the funds will be utilised for building an EV manufacturing facility and also for the development of new products under the internal combustion engine portfolio. So far, test mules of upcoming motorcycles like the Himalayan 450, Shotgun 650 and, Bobber and Scrambler models, along with trademark registration for names like ‘Interceptor Bear 650’ suggests the brand is on the hustle and has a lot in store to offer in the coming future.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Commenting on the performance and progress of the brand, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., said, “At Royal Enfield, we launched the Hunter 350 and the Super Meteor 650 this year, and the consumer response to these motorcycles has been incredible across the world. We are also making confident strides in our EV journey as we’ve made considerable progress on our EV motorcycle plans, and also had a great start to our partnership with Stark Future.”

“We also showcased an array of alternative fuel and future-ready options at the Auto Expo 2023. Going ahead, we firmly believe that Eicher Motors Ltd is set for the next phase of growth and we look forward to bringing new ideas and innovations, across both companies.”, he added further.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

From the statement, what can be understood is that Royal Enfield, who has been working on developing EVs for a while now, has made considerable progress on the EV front. Its partnership with Stark Future and the recent announcement of investment is a confirmation of how committed and confident the brand is with its development in the EV space.

Also commenting on the announcement, B. Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield and Wholetime Director, EML said, "FY 2022-23 has been an amazing year for Royal Enfield; we have witnessed phenomenal success with our recently launched motorcycles and performed well on the overall business and market front. We beat our previous record by registering our highest-ever annual sales across the world and have also made remarkable growth in our market share across geographies. Beyond volumes and market share, our bigger achievement and highlight this year has been expanding the market itself.”

He further added, “We have a strong lineup of motorcycles for the forthcoming year, and robust plans for growth, with our sights firmly fixed on our long-term strategic objectives.”

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield has revamped itself extensively in the last few years to offer better motorcycles and overall ownership experience. With the recent launch of the Hunter 350 and the Super Meteor 650, a new set of consumers have joined the Royal Enfield cult, thus allowing the community to grow further. That said, the two-wheeler brand has big plans and multiple launches aligned for the near future and next financial year.

Royal Enfield’s current product portfolio comprises nine motorcycles. It includes the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and Hunter 350, all based on the new J-platform. Next is the soon-to-be-replaced Himalayan adventure tourer and the Scram 411, based on the former. The 650 Twin platform comprises the Interceptor, Continental GT and Super Meteor 650. And lastly, the longest-running model in the RE portfolio, the Bullet, is due to be relaunched under the modern J-platform. Expect more motorcycles to join the lineup soon under the 650 Twin and J-platforms.