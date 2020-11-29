New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Hamilton Wins Bahrain GP As Grosjean Escapes Horrifying Crash

The Bahrain GP saw Lewis Hamilton secure the victory, as Haas driver Romain Grosjean's horrific crash on the opening lap brought out the red flags.

By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
Lewis Hamilton took his career's 95th win, while Romain Grosjean escaped a horrific crash in Bahrain expand View Photos
Lewis Hamilton took his career's 95th win, while Romain Grosjean escaped a horrific crash in Bahrain

Highlights

  • The Bahrain GP saw multiple incidents involving Grosjean, Perez & Stroll
  • Hamilton secured his career's 95th win leading the race from pole
  • Verstappen & Albon finished on podium, a first for Red Bull since 2017

2020 world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix, beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but it was the horrific crash involving Romain Grosjean that turned out to be the turning point of the evening. The Haas driver escaped an explosion as his car crashed into the barriers on Turn 3 of the opening lap that brought out the red flags. The incident-ridden race also saw both Racing Point drivers retire in separate incidents due to crashes. Apart from Verstappen, Alex Albon also made it to the podium, making it a first double podium for Red Bull since the 2017 Japanese GP.

Also Read: Bahrain F1 Grand Prix: Romain Grosjean's Horrific Accident On Lap 1 Halts Session

The race started with Hamilton in the lead, while a slow start for teammate Valtteri Bottas pushed him down to P4 as Verstappen and Sergio Perez passed the driver on Turn 1. At the back, McLaren's Lando Norris made contact with Esteban Ocon in the Renault and Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri which left him with a damaged front wing. The incident slowed him down and as the rest of the pack swerved to avoid Norris. Grosjean was also trying to run wide to avoid Norris when he moved right across the track and made contact with Daniil Kvyat in the AlphaTauri. Grosjean's Haas was sent into the barriers at the exit of Turn 3 with the impact so forceful that the car was split into two and burst into flames.

s7ipvpsc

The Bahrain GP was suspended on the opening lap following Grosjean's crash on Turn 3

Grosjean was able to escape unscathed with the medical crew assisting him within seconds of the incident. He was then taken to the ambulance in the medical car and was treated to minor burns on his hands at the ambulance. He is also said to have sustained broken ribs. The halo protection device turned out to be the life-saver for the driver.

Newsbeep

The incident brought the red flags, 36 seconds after the race began and was suspended for an hour and 20 minutes. The race then restarted on Lap 3 of 57 with a standing start with Hamilton on pole followed by Verstappen and Perez. Hamilton made a getaway followed by the Red Bull and Racing Point cars, while Bottas briefly managed to put pressure on Perez for P3 but the driver had set his sight on P2 competing with Verstappen.

u0qo2ji

Lance Stroll's Racing Point car flipped after making contact with Daniil Kvyat, which halted the race for the second time

However, the race was suspended for the second time just a few turns later as Kvyat and Lance Stroll of Racing Point made contact, flipping the latter's car on Turn 7. This also forced Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari to slam on his brakes to avoid a collision but saw Kevin Magnussen in the Haas breaking his front wing after making contact with the Ferrari. The race was suspended again as the safety car was called out to clear Stroll's car. Mercedes used this time to fix a puncture for Bottas which saw him re-join in 16th place.

Also Read: F1: Lewis Hamilton Scores 98th Pole In Bahrain

The race started for the third time on Lap 9 with Hamilton in the lead once again closely followed by Verstappen. The two drivers were clear of the third-placed Perez with a much better pace. By Lap 14, Hamilton was 2s clear of Verstappen, which increased to 4.6s when he pitted on Lap 19 to opt for hard tyres. Verstappen and Perez pitted one lap later opting for the same rubber.

The top order remained unchanged but Red Bull made an attempt to put pressure on Hamilton by pitting Verstappen for the second time on Lap 34 for hard tyres. However, the strategy back fired due to a delayed stop and allowed the Mercedes driver to build a lead of 30s. While Verstappen managed to bring the down the gap in the closing stages, the damage was enough to hardly make a difference to the race leader. Hamilton cruised to victory, 1.254s clear off Verstappen, taking his 95th win in F1.

Meanwhile, it was a disaster for Sergio Perez, who seemed certain of a podium finish but saw a power unit failure with just three laps to go and dropped out of P3. This promoted Alex Albon in the Red Bull to take the podium alongside teammate Verstappen. With both cars out of contention, Racing Point has also lost all hopes of taking third in the constructors' championship.

l8ml20nc

Sergio Perez had a power unit failure with three laps to go while in P3

It was a good day for McLaren as it secured P4 and P5 with Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr behind the wheel, which places the team third in the constructors' standings with two races left in the season. Gasly took P6 ahead of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo, while Bottas recovered to take P8 in a forgetful race. Ocon and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded up the top ten in Bahrain.

Finishing outside of points was Kvyat at P11, followed George Russell in the Williams and Vettel. Williams driver Nicholas Latifi secured P14 followed by the Alfa Romeo cars of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. Kevin Magnussen's Haas was the final car to cross the chequered flag.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
F1: Lewis Hamilton Scores 98th Pole In Bahrain
F1: Lewis Hamilton Scores 98th Pole In Bahrain
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Genesis Deploys Advanced Fingerprint Recognition In GV70 
Genesis Deploys Advanced Fingerprint Recognition In GV70 
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
Final Ather 450 Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Replaced With New 450X & 450 Plus
F1: Hamilton Wins Bahrain GP As Grosjean Escapes Horrifying Crash
F1: Hamilton Wins Bahrain GP As Grosjean Escapes Horrifying Crash
Bahrain F1 Grand Prix: Romain Grosjean’s Horrific Accident On Lap 1 Halts Session
Bahrain F1 Grand Prix: Romain Grosjean’s Horrific Accident On Lap 1 Halts Session
Ola Focusing On A Global Electric Two-Wheeler Business, Says CEO
Ola Focusing On A Global Electric Two-Wheeler Business, Says CEO
2021 Formula E: Jaguar Racing Reveals The I-Type 5
2021 Formula E: Jaguar Racing Reveals The I-Type 5
Elektrobit Unveils New Software Platform For Next-Gen Vehicle Electronics Architectures
Elektrobit Unveils New Software Platform For Next-Gen Vehicle Electronics Architectures
Magenta Power Launches New Business Associate Program To Set-Up Low Cost EV Charging Stations
Magenta Power Launches New Business Associate Program To Set-Up Low Cost EV Charging Stations
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
F1: Lewis Hamilton Scores 98th Pole In Bahrain
F1: Lewis Hamilton Scores 98th Pole In Bahrain
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
2021 Dakar Rally New Route Revealed, Participants To Cover 7646 Km Over 12 Stages
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Podium In Formula 2 In Bahrain Feature Race
Jehan Daruvala Takes Maiden Podium In Formula 2 In Bahrain Feature Race
F1: Ferrari Changes Stance On Engine Freeze For 2022
F1: Ferrari Changes Stance On Engine Freeze For 2022
Sebastian Vettel Hopes F1 Doesn't Switch To The 2021 Pirelli Tyres 
Sebastian Vettel Hopes F1 Doesn't Switch To The 2021 Pirelli Tyres 
India's New Pipeline Tariffs To Boost Gas Use In Far-Flung Areas
India's New Pipeline Tariffs To Boost Gas Use In Far-Flung Areas
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
F1: Hamilton Wins Bahrain GP As Grosjean Escapes Horrifying Crash
F1: Hamilton Wins Bahrain GP As Grosjean Escapes Horrifying Crash

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback Revealed In Images
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Transport Ministry Plans To Introduce Uniform PUC Certificate With QR Code For All Vehicles
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again Across Metro Cities
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
Government To Provide Special Permission For Electric & Bio-Fuel Operated Two-Wheeler Taxis
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities