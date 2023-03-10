  • Home
  • News
  • German Air Taxi Firm Lilium Says Reaches 250 kmph In Testing

German Air Taxi Firm Lilium Says Reaches 250 kmph In Testing

The threshold was reached during testing of the Phoenix 2 vehicle at a flight test centre in southern Spain
authorBy Reuters
10-Mar-23 05:12 PM IST
Lilium.jpg

German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility said on Thursday it had reached a maximum speed of 250 kilometres per hour with a technology demonstrator, calling it a key milestone on the way to certifying its electrically powered flying shuttles in 2025.

The threshold was reached during testing of the Phoenix 2 vehicle at a flight test centre in southern Spain, the company told Reuters after posting a teaser video on social media.

Lilium is competing in a crowded market for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, hoping to replace road trips or short hops by aircraft or helicopters.

It plans a cruise speed of 250 km or 155 miles per hour.

 

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Related Articles
Flying Taxi Start-Up Hires Designer Behind Modern Mini, Fiat 500
Flying Taxi Start-Up Hires Designer Behind Modern Mini, Fiat 500
5 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Mahindra
Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
  • 13,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
10.80 LakhEMI starts @ ₹24,188
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line