Global NCAP President Congratulates Tata Motors' Pratap Bose For Winning 2021 CNB Automotive Person Of The Year Award

Pratap Bose has been instrumental in giving shape to the brand's new-age cars under the IMPACT design 2.0 strategy for Tata Motors.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
0  Views
Pratap Bose, Vice President, Global Design has won the 2021 CNB Automotive Person Of The Year award. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • David Ward congratulated Bose for winning Automotive Person Of The Year
  • He became the first automotive designer to receive this prestigious award
  • Pratap Bose played a major role in designing new-age Tata cars

It was just last week that we told you about Pratap Bose, VP, Global Design, Tata Motors winning the prestigious 2021 CNB Automotive Person Of The Year award. He became the first automotive designer to receive this coveted award. Bose received the award virtually as he was is the UK, and soon congratulations poured in from across the world. However, there was one such tweet that we couldn't ignore which came from David Ward, President, Towards Zero Foundation and Global NCAP.

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2021: Tata Motors' Pratap Bose Wins Automotive Person Of The Year​

David Ward congratulated Pratap Bose via Twitter through a post that read, "Congratulations to BosePratap for this carandbike award. Well deserved for his role at TataMotors in reaching the historic landmark of India's first five-star car!"

Pratap Bose has played a key role in designing Tata Motors' new-age cars under the IMPACT design 2.0 philosophy, including the Harrier, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and the new Safari. Even the Tata Nexon subcompact SUV was designed by Bose, which went on to become the first India-made car to score a full 5-star rating at the Global NCAP's crash test. Moreover, the Tata Altroz also won the 2021 CNB 'Car Design Of The Year' and 'Safety Tech' Awards. The Altroz is the second car from the home-grown automaker, after the Nexon, to score a full five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Pratap Bose - Tata Motors Design, Vice President

Also Read: Tata Altroz Gets 5 Star Crash Rating From Global NCAP​

0 Comments

Bose has been influential in designing some of the upcoming products like HBX and Sierra concepts which have been designed by Pratap Bose. These vehicles were showcased to the public at the Auto Expo 2020. Pratap leads a team of 180 people and three design centres across the globe - Pune, Turin and the UK. 

