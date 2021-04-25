GTO Engineering Reveals All-New Squalo

The company also revealed first production-ready look of the new 4.0-litre quad-cam engine.

GTO Engineering has confirmed that Squalo will be the production name for its new car and has revealed the final exterior design updates and a first production-ready look of the new 4.0-litre quad-cam engine.

Squalo, meaning shark in Italian, was previously codenamed Moderna for its all-new, sub-1,000kg, V12-powered car. Now gaining momentum and pace as it works towards the production-ready car, GTO Engineering and its design team has signed off on the all-important exterior aesthetics including the door handles, wing mirrors, as well as working on a bespoke alloy wheel, which will be available in 18-inchers.

The Squalo will be powered by a bespoke V12 engine, in keeping with GTO Engineering's ethos, and both engine and the complete car will be built completely by the firm from the ground up at its UK HQ.

The engine has been announced as a quad-cam V12, but following the last update in February it has had significant aesthetics and light weighting engineering upgrades including the surround of the carbs removed to ensure you can see the open trumpets when the bonnet is opened. More news on the engine's capacity, calculated bhp figures as well as a target weight for the engine will revealed next month.

This update follows the initial renderings and intentions for the new vehicle, which was initially announced in November 2020. Since then, the team continues to grow with in-house and external consultants collaborating together, all working on the same goal to create one of the most exciting enthusiast cars of the decade, with the first customer deliveries in 2023.

