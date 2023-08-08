Harley-Davidson X 440 Receives Over 25,500 Bookings

The Harley-Davidson X 440 has proven to be a popular motorcycle ever since it launched and Hero MotoCorp reports that it received 25,597 bookings since they opened on July 4, 2023. The X 440 is the most affordable Harley to go on sale in India. More than 65 per cent of the bookings are for the top-end ‘S’ variant which had an introductory price of Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The introductory ex-showroom prices have now been increased by Rs. 10,500 and the new prices for the Denim, Vivid and S variants will be Rs. 2,39,500, Rs. 2,59,500 and Rs. 2,79,500 respectively.

The Harley-Davidson X 440 is powered by a 440 cc oil-cooled 2-valve SOHC single-cylinder, capable of producing 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm, while the peak torque output is 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the X 440 comes with a chain final-drive, only the second model after the Pan America to get one.

In terms of rivals, the Harley X 440 goes up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and its chief rival, the Triumph Speed 400. Hero MotoCorp will start offering test rides in September 2023 and the bike will be manufactured at company’s Neemrana plant.

Hero MotoCorp has closed the bookings window for now and new bookings window will be opened soon. Deliveries of the X 440 will commence in October 2023 and priority will be given to those who booked the bikes earlier. Production of the motorcycle will start a month earlier.