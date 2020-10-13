Hero Glamour Blaze: All You Need To Know

The Hero Glamour Blaze special edition model has been launched in India. It is a new variant of BS6 Glamour, launched in time for the festive period where automotive demand sees an increase across all segments. The Hero Glamour Blaze gets a new colour scheme along with added features which make it an interesting proposition. The engine specifications and cycle parts on the Glamour Blaze stay the same. We tell you everything you need to know about the Hero Glamour Blaze.

Changes

(The new Hero Glamour Blaze edition gets a USB charger mounted on the handlebar as a factory fitted accessory)

The Hero Glamour Blaze gets a new colour scheme, which is Matte Vernier Grey along with Lime Yellow graphics. The new colours definitely add a sense of freshness to the motorcycle. Overall, the design stays the same as before. The other update is that the motorcycle now gets a handlebar mounted USB charger which comes factory-fitted along with a rubber cover that protects it from the elements. So, you can charge your mobile phone on the go. Other features like side-stand indicator, auto-sail technology stay the same as before.

Engine

(The Glamour Blaze gets the same 125 cc engine as the standard Glamour. The specifications stay the same as well)

The Hero Glamour Blaze gets the same 125 cc engine along with Hero's XSens Programmed Fuel Injection technology. The engine makes 10.73 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The Glamour Blaze gets a five-speed gearbox, with a one-down, four-up gearshift pattern.

Pricing and Rivals

The motorcycle is priced at ₹ 72,200, which sits between the pricing of the Glamour with drum brake and the disc brake variant. The Glamour Blaze gets a disc brake up front along with Hero's integrated braking technology. The standard Glamour drum brake variant is priced at ₹ 71,000 while the Glamour disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 74,500. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. In terms of rivals, the Glamour Blaze will go up against the Honda SP 125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 125.

