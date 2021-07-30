Hero MotoCorp Commences Retail Operations In Mexico

As part of its aggressive expansion plans in the global market, Hero MotoCorp has announced retail sales in the key global market of Mexico, offering a wide range of products for customers through an extensive distribution network. Hero MotoCorp has rapid expansion plans in Mexico over the next three years, and has introduced an extensive portolio of its two-wheeler products in the country. These include the XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, Ignitor 125, as well as the Dash 125 scooter.

Hero MotoCorp will offer a wide variety of motorcycles ranging from 125 cc to 200 cc in Mexico, along with one 125 cc scooter

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, "This is an important development in our international business growth story. Mexico will be a key market for us in the future and this is the first step in this direction. The range of products that we have introduced here should excite and cater to a wide segment of customers."

Hero MotoCorp will offer 150 cc, 160 cc and even a 190 cc motorcycle on sale in Mexico, along with the Hero XPulse models

According to a statement released by Hero MotoCorp, the product portfolio will be available across the country through the retail arm of the distributor, agencies and dealers, and will have attractive financing options. There will also be a wide network of service centers spread throughout the country. The products will be available with a warranty of three years or 30,000 kilometers.

Hero MotoCorp has ambitious expansion plans in the Latin America market, and Mexico will be one of the key markets which will play an important role in Hero MotoCorp's plans for South America. Earlier this year, in January 2021, Hero MotoCorp entered into a distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, in Mexico. Hero MotoCorp has presence in 10 Latin American countries, along with operations in Africa and Middle East. Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume.