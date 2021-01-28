New Cars and Bikes in India
Hero MotoCorp Appoints Grupo Salinas As Its Distribution Partner In Mexico

Hero MotoCorp has appointed a distribution partner in Mexico 'Grupo Salinas' and has plans to expand aggressively in the country over the next three years.

After entering the Mexican market, Hero MotoCorp has presence in 10 Latin American countries expand View Photos
After entering the Mexican market, Hero MotoCorp has presence in 10 Latin American countries

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp appoints Grupo Salinas as distribution partner in Mexico
  • Mexico becomes 10th market for Hero MotoCorp in Latin America
  • In first phase, Hero will launch 9 models in Mexico

Hero MotoCorp has entered into distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, in Mexico. Together with the new distribution partner, Hero Motocorp aims to expand aggressively in the country over the next three years. In the first phase of expansion, Hero will launch nine two-wheelers in the Central American country, ranging from 100 cc to 160 cc and scooters as well. The company will launch new models in what it calls 'on-off' segments as well. After entering the Mexican market, Hero MotoCorp has presence in 10 Latin American countries along with operations in Africa and Middle East as well.

6nuohso4

(In the first phase, Hero will launch nine models in Mexico, ranging from 100 cc to 160 cc, along with scooters as well)

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Our partnership with Grupo Salinas is aligned with our Mission to 'Create, Collaborate and Inspire' and will be key to our growth in the region. With the global expertise and technology prowess of Hero and the local market knowledge of Grupo Salinas, we are aiming for rapid expansion of the Hero brand here over the next three years. We will be bringing products that cater to all segments of the market, thereby offering a wide range of choices for the customers in Mexico."

8tv8sop8

(Hero MotoCorp recently rolled out the 100 Millionth two-wheeler, from its plant at Haridwar, Uttarakhand)

It was recently that Hero rolled out its 100 millionth two-wheeler, from its plant in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The company's 100 millionth unit to be manufactured was the Hero Xtreme 160R, its premium 160 cc commuter motorcycle. The company started its operations in India in 1984 and reached the 50 million mark in 2013. By 2017, the company had manufactured 75 million two-wheelers. In the next three years, the company reached the 100 millionth mark. From 50 million in 2013 to 100 million in the beginning of 2021, it took the company just 7 years to reach the 100 million production mark. The company is one of the fastest automakers to reach this landmark milestone.

