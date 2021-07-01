Two-Wheeler Sales June 2021: Hero MotoCorp Sells 4.6 Lakh Units; Over 1 Million Units In Q1 FY 2022

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, has reported sales of over 4.6 lakh two-wheelers in June 2021. And that's not all; the company has commenced the financial year 2021-22 with sales of over 1 million units in the first quarter, from April to June 2021. While the auto industry witnessed significant disruptions due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp sold 10,24,507 two-wheeler units during the first three months of the current fiscal. With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions across the country, Hero reported a strong rebound with 4,69,160 unit sales in June 2021.

Commuter motorcycles continue to account for the majority of Hero MotoCorp's sales volumes

Motorcycles continue to dominate Hero MotoCorp's sales, with 4,41,536 motorcycles despatched in June 2021, registering growth of 5.6 per cent from 4,18,141 units in June 2020. Overall domestic two-wheeler sales in June 2021 account for 4,69,160 with exports making up 30,646 units. In the first quarter of the current financial year, motorcycle sales grew by a massive 83 per cent, from 5,24,179 units in June 2020 to 9,59,589 units in June 2021. Hero's overall two-wheeler sales (including both motorcycles and scooters) in the domestic market grew by 74 per cent, from 5,39,737 units during April to June 2020, to 9,40,707 units in the same period in 2021.

According to a statement from Hero MotoCorp, almost all customer touchpoints of the company are now operational, with strict safety measures and protocols in place, in compliance with state and local guidelines. Heading into the upcoming festive season, Hero MotoCorp remains cautiously optimistic about customer demand in the coming months. The expected surge in personal mobility, forecast of a normal monsoon in several parts of the country and the improving rural sentiment are expected to lead to a swift revival in sales.