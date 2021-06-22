Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Of Its Two-Wheelers From July 2021

  • Home
Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will increase the prices of its two-wheelers by a quantum of up to Rs. 3,000 across India from July 1, 2021.
22-Jun-21 06:57 PM IST
  • Hero will increase the prices of its 2-wheelers by up to Rs. 3,000
  • Price hike due to rise in prices of commodities, raw materials
  • Price hike will be effective from July 2021

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the prices of its two-wheeler models will see an upward revision from July 1, 2021. The prices will be increased by up to Rs. 3,000 and the exact quantum will depend on the model and the specific market. Hero says that the price hike was necessitated to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in prices of the raw materials and commodities. Hero will continue to drive its cost savings program in a bid to minimise the impact on its customers. The company had increased the prices of its two-wheelers by up to Rs. 2,500 in April 2021.

Also Read: Hero Glamour XTEC Details Leaked; Launch Soon

(Hero recently announced the CoLabs Design Challenge 2021)

As it is, the company is feeling the heat of the lockdown after the company's month on month sales dropped 50.83 per cent in May 2021. And an upward price revision may further impact the sales, although, with the prediction of a good monsoon, the demand may see gains in July and August 2021. The company sold 183,044 units of two-wheelers in May 2021 which is 62.44 per cent more than sales of 112,682 units in May 2020 and 50.83 per cent less than 372,285 units sold in April 2021. Hero MotoCorp says sales in May 2021 were adversely impacted due to the closure of plant operations in view of the escalation in the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sells 1.83 Lakh Two-Wheelers In May 2021

In other news, Hero MotoCorp recently anounced the fourth edition of the Hero CoLabs challenge, introducing the eXPerience Challenge, under the creativity and collaboration oriented platform. The eXPerience Challenge focuses on building a retail experience for customers of Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers by volume. According to Hero MotoCorp, the new CoLabs challenge is designed to provide the ideal platform for architects, interior designers and enthusiasts to translate their vision into reality and showcase their technical skills, creativity and designing ability.

