Hero Glamour XTEC Details Leaked; Launch Soon

Hero MotoCorp is working on a new variant of the Glamour 125. Called the Glamour XTEC, the new variant is likely to be positioned above the standard model, with few new additional features and new colours. The company had filed a trademark for 'XTEC' in November 2020 and now a leaked internal presentation from the company shows that the Hero is gearing up for the launch of the Glamour XTEC in India. It will rival the Honda SP 125 in the premium 125 cc commuter motorcycle category.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Fourth Edition Of CoLabs

(Hero Glamour XTEC to get extra features over the standard model, such as a digital instrument console)

The more upmarket Hero Glamour XTEC gets a stylish-looking digital instrument console that has a gear position indicator and other tell-tale lights along with a digital tachometer and possibly real-time fuel consumption as well. Other likely features may include full LED lighting and side-stand indicator, but that isn't confirmed so far. The motorcycle will be offered in three new colours - Glamour Techno Black, Glamour Grey Blue and Glamour Grey Red. The graphics will be different from the standard Glamour model as well.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sells 1.83 Lakh Two-Wheelers In May 2021

(The Glamour XTEC will be launched in three colours)

The Hero Glamour is powered by 125 cc, single-cylinder, engine with Hero's XSens Programmed Fuel Injection technology. The engine's maximum power output is 10.73 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a five-speed gearbox, with a one-down, four-up gearshift pattern. The Glamour XTEC is likely to get the same engine as well. Expect the prices of the Hero Glamour XTEC to be at a slight premium than those of the standard Glamour. Prices of the current Glamour range starts at Rs. 73,200. The Glamour XTEC could be priced at around Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom).

Source: Autoverse_IND