Hero MotoCorp, HP Partner To Set-Up EV Charging Stations Across India

Hero MotoCorp and Hindustan Petroleum have teamed up to help push the development of EV charging infrastructure across the country. Targeted at electric two-wheelers, the two companies will be setting up a network of chargers across the country to help support the growing number of electric scooters and motorcycles on the roads.

We believe that a smooth and rapid adoption of EVs will be possible only when the customers have easy and convenient access to the supporting infrastructure, especially public charging, and our collaboration with HPCL will go a long way in meeting this requirement. By taking the lead in driving the expansion of EV-charging footprint in the country, Hero MotoCorp is in turn steering the industry towards the future,” said Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp

With our vast network comprising more than 20,000 retail outlets & Hero MotoCorp having its strong presence in two-wheeler segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan-India electric charging infrastructure & providing end-to-end EV charging solutions. This is significant, as more than 60% of the EVs sold in India are 2-wheelers and therefore, a robust charging ecosystem for them is the need of the hour so that there is no range anxiety among the owners of the e2wheelers,” said Dr. Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman & Managing Director, HPCL.

HP already operates electric vehicle charging stations at its retail outlets in over 1000 locations across India

The two companies will establish charging infrastructure at HP’s existing retail outlets across the country in a phased manner. The companies say that they will initially install charging infrastructure in select cities as part of the first phase with the introduction in other cities coming at a later stage. The companies are also open to expanding the collaboration to supplementary business opportunities in the future.

Hero will take the lead in the setting up of the charging stations which will cater to all electric two-wheelers. Chargers being installed will include AC and DC chargers supporting both regular and fast charging with owners able to access the network and make payments for charging via a Hero MotoCorp mobile app.

The announcement for the collaboration comes just weeks ahead of Hero MotoCorp’s own push into the electric two-wheeler market. The company is set to reveal its first electric two-wheeler under the Vida brand in India on October 7.