Hero MotoCorp, Motosport SA Partner For Sales Operations In Costa Rica

Hero MotoCorp has announced a strategic partnership with Motosport SA in Costa Rica. Under the partnership, Motosport SA has distribution rights for the sale and service of Hero’s motorcycles and scooters throughout the country.



The first Hero exclusive dealership has been inaugurated in Uruca, San José with plans to open more outlets in Alajuela, Paseo Colon, Heredia, Cartago, Liberia and Nicoya. The store will display 13 motorcycles across various segments and also has a dedicated area for spare parts and a workshops.



Models to go on sale will include the Xpulse 200 siblings and the Hunk 160R (Xtreme 160R).

Hero says that it plans to launch five distinct models in the Costa Rican market. These will include models like the Xpule 200 and 200T, the Hunk 160R (Xtreme 160R in India), the Hunk 150, and the Dash 125.



Sanjay Bhan, Head Global Business, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are delighted to collaborate with an experienced and reputed organization such as Motosport in Costa Rica. With their expertise in the motorcycle market, Motosport is the ideal partner for Hero MotoCorp as we introduce our technologically-advanced and globally benchmarked products and services here. Our immediate focus is to develop a robust and widespread sales, service and spare parts network across the entire country. We expect our new range of motorcycles and scooters to excite the customers.”

Motosport nationwide will look after sales and parts networks and will provide hassle-free service and support. Additionally, Motosport will roll out promotional offers and financing schemes to enhance customer satisfaction.