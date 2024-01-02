Hero To Launch H-D X440 Based Motorcycle Soon!

The world’s largest Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotorCorp, had a bunch of launches for the year 2023, but the brand seems to have more in store with the launch of a brand-new motorcycle. The motorcycle is set for launch on January 22nd and is likely to be available for test ride experience from February 15th-16th onwards, according to the update on the official website.

Now, it is a well-known fact that when two brands collaborate to develop a new machine, each brand ultimately introduces its derivative of the machine. Similarly, with Hero MotoCorp’s and Harley-Davidson’s tie-up leading to the X440, the teaser audio note on the website provides a clear indication that the new bike will be based on the X440’s platform. While there is no confirmed information on the name or styling of the upcoming bike, it will likely be a modern retro cruiser with a relaxed riding position with similar characteristics to the X440. This means one can expect a rival from Hero to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which has been leading the segment for a good while now. A similar strategy has been recently applied by Honda by launching the CB350, a modern-classic motorcycle based on the H’ness CB350.

To give a reference on the cycle parts and powertrain for the new Hero motorcycle, the H-D X440 is suspended by a 43 mm KYB USD fork setup at the front and twin gas-filled shock absorbers with 7-step preload adjustment at the rear. The motorcycle employs a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, assisted by dual-channel ABS. For the powertrain, the X440 sports a 440cc air-oil cooled single pot mill that is capable of producing 27 bhp at 6000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4000 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

While the recently relaunched Karizma XMR has been the flagship model with the highest displacement in the entire portfolio for Hero, the new upcoming motorcycle will be the new flagship motorcycle with a higher displacement. As for price expectations, we believe the new Hero will be launched carrying a sticker price in the sub-Rs 2 lakh ex-showroom range.