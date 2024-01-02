Hero To Launch H-D X440 Based Motorcycle Soon!
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- New motorcycle launch from Hero MotoCorp
- Will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 platform
- Official launch on January 22
The world’s largest Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotorCorp, had a bunch of launches for the year 2023, but the brand seems to have more in store with the launch of a brand-new motorcycle. The motorcycle is set for launch on January 22nd and is likely to be available for test ride experience from February 15th-16th onwards, according to the update on the official website.
Now, it is a well-known fact that when two brands collaborate to develop a new machine, each brand ultimately introduces its derivative of the machine. Similarly, with Hero MotoCorp’s and Harley-Davidson’s tie-up leading to the X440, the teaser audio note on the website provides a clear indication that the new bike will be based on the X440’s platform. While there is no confirmed information on the name or styling of the upcoming bike, it will likely be a modern retro cruiser with a relaxed riding position with similar characteristics to the X440. This means one can expect a rival from Hero to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which has been leading the segment for a good while now. A similar strategy has been recently applied by Honda by launching the CB350, a modern-classic motorcycle based on the H’ness CB350.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review: RE-born Hero!
To give a reference on the cycle parts and powertrain for the new Hero motorcycle, the H-D X440 is suspended by a 43 mm KYB USD fork setup at the front and twin gas-filled shock absorbers with 7-step preload adjustment at the rear. The motorcycle employs a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, assisted by dual-channel ABS. For the powertrain, the X440 sports a 440cc air-oil cooled single pot mill that is capable of producing 27 bhp at 6000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4000 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
While the recently relaunched Karizma XMR has been the flagship model with the highest displacement in the entire portfolio for Hero, the new upcoming motorcycle will be the new flagship motorcycle with a higher displacement. As for price expectations, we believe the new Hero will be launched carrying a sticker price in the sub-Rs 2 lakh ex-showroom range.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,447 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 30,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 9,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 29,454 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 6,803 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17690 second ago
Lee has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and has held leadership positions previously.
-13765 second ago
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to be launched in India on January 16, and ahead of its launch, the company has now opened bookings for the compact SUV. Customers can book the new Creta for a token of Rs. 25,000.
-11427 second ago
TVS Motor Company sold a total of 301,898 units in December 2023, which is 25 per cent more than 242,012 units sold in December last year.
-8262 second ago
The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
-8138 second ago
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.
-8002 second ago
Skoda’s long-running sedan, the Octavia, is all set to get a generation upgrade next month.
-4104 second ago
Volumes grew by over 50 per cent for Maruti Suzuki’s premium vehicle retail chain over 2022.
-2231 second ago
The brand exported 3,749 units, showing a growth of 170 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
1 hour ago
Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 units in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23
15 hours ago
MG Motor India sold 56,902 units in CY2023, growing by 18 per cent, while EVs contribute about 25 per cent to the total sales of the company
13 days ago
The offers include cash and exchange discounts, extended battery warranty and more, amounting to up to Rs 38,500.
17 days ago
The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.
26 days ago
Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy come together to form a partnership for an inter-operable fast-charging network in India.
1 month ago
Hero MotoCorp’s cumulative sales for November 2023 stood at 491,050 units, witnessing a 25.61 per cent increase year-on-year
1 month ago
Hero MotoCorp sold over 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period, recording a 19 per cent growth over 2022.