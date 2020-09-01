Honda Conducts Digital Road Safety Awareness Training Exclusively For Women

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) conducted a digital training session on road safety awareness exclusively for women, with over 160 women participating from all walks of life. The digital safety awareness training is called 'Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul' and the program educated working women, housewives, young school and college students, teachers and staff on road safety. The training module consisted of three one-hour learning programs across six cities of South and West India (Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, Thane and Yeola).

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched In India

(Honda road safety instructors taught the participants about road safety, traffic signs, road etiquettes and much more)

Speaking on this initiative, Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President - Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Empowering women to be independent riders, Honda launched its unique Dream Riding initiative for females. Further keeping up to its commitment to build more confident female riders in the new social distancing era, Honda has initiated digital road safety awareness training exclusively for females. We are delighted with the response from more than 160 females who actively participated in Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul and learnt about the important aspects of safe riding habits and road safety norms."

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0: All You Need To Know

Honda's road safety instructors made use of the company's road safety learning programs and utilised the same to teach the participants about roads safety awareness along with retention of the taught matter. The training focused on explaining the importance of safe riding etiquettes, safety gears, motoring rules and recognising traffic signs through a mix of theory, videos and case studies. The one-hour long video session was followed by a question and answer session for resolving participant queries on various topics.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.