Honda Hornet 2.0: All You Need To Know

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's first motorcycle in the 180-200 cc segment and priced at Rs. 1.27 lakh.

| Updated:
Highlights

  • The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1.27 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • 184.4 cc engine makes 17 bhp of power, 16.1 Nm of torque
  • 140-section rear tyre, gold-finished USD forks, single-channel ABS

The Honda Hornet 2.0 replaces the Honda CB Hornet 160 in Honda's premium commuter motorcycle line-up, gets a bigger 184 cc engine, and gets new features and new design. Positioned to appeal to the young professional, looking for a sporty commuter motorcycle, with engaging dynamics, but decent fuel efficiency, the Honda Hornet 2.0 will go up against several established rivals, both in the 180-200 cc segment, and also in a similar price bracket. But what is the Hornet 2.0, and what does it offer to the prospective customer? We tried to pose some questions to HMSI to understand the Hornet 2,0 better, but Honda hasn't been very forthcoming with answers, particularly about the engine, and the platform. But this is what we do know about the Hornet 2.0 so far.

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Hornet 2.0 Price

The Honda Hornet looks stylish and promises a relaxed riding posture for comfortable city rides

Design and Features

Yes, it's a good-looking motorcycle, the Honda Hornet 2.0, there's no doubt about it. We've yet to see the Hornet 2.0 in flesh and blood, but from what we can gather from the pictures, it looks well-proportioned, the styling is sharp while retaining the muscular streetfighter stance. All-LED lighting lends it a premium feel, and the negative digital LCD instrument console is packed with features as well, including a gear position indicator, service reminder and even battery voltmeter. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in a choice of four colours - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic. The Hornet 2.0 also gets a handy hazard light switch, and the ignition key is place on the fuel tank like bigger bikes.

Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a 184.4 cc engine which makes 17 bhp of power, 16.1 Nm of peak torque

Engine & Technology

According to HMSI, the Hornet 2.0 gets an all-new engine, and not a bored out version of the Honda CB Hornet 160 as some of us thought. The 184.4 cc engine puts out 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection with 8 on-board sensors which constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. A roller rocker arm is said to reduce friction losses, and a piston cooling jet improves engine thermal efficiency; in layperson terms, it helps the engine run cool and improve efficiency.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets gold-finished upside down forks, a 140-section rear tyre and single-channel ABS

Frame & Cycle Parts

The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a diamond-type frame, which is said to be all-new. But what is new are the gold-coloured upside down forks, the first gold-coloured USDs on any Indian motorcycle below 200 cc. At the rear is a monoshock, and braking duties are handled by petal discs on both wheels, a 276 mm front disc with single-channel ABS, and 220 mm disc on the rear wheel.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184 cc engine which makes 17 bhp of power, 16.1 Nm of peak torque

Price & Market Positioning

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at ₹ 1,26,921 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is targeted at consumers looking to upgrade from a smaller commuter motorcycle in the 125-150 cc segment, but can also double up as a good first bike for the young professional or college student. will go up against rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200. Between the three, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is the most affordable, but only just, with the Apache RTR 200 4V priced at ₹ 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 priced at ₹ 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda
Hornet 2.0

