Honda Elevate Facelift Colour Options Revealed
- Nordic Forest Pearl is the new colour offered on the facelifted Elevate
- Three dual-tone options are available, all with a Black roof
- All-black version gets black exterior elements, wheels and cabin
Honda has revealed the colour options for the facelifted Elevate, which was recently launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the revised exterior and cabin, the facelift gets a new colour option, three dual-tone paint schemes and an all-black version.
Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: 360-Deg Cameras, Ventilated Rear Seats Added
Honda Elevate facelift colour options
The facelifted Elevate is available in seven monotone colours: Nordic Forest Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Platinum White Pearl. Nordic Forest Pearl is the new addition to the colour palette.
For buyers looking for a dual-tone finish, there are three options to choose from. These include Nordic Forest Pearl with a Crystal Black Pearl roof, Radiant Red Metallic with a Crystal Black Pearl roof and Platinum White Pearl with a Crystal Black Pearl roof.
Also Read: Honda Elevate New vs Old: Differences Explained
Honda Elevate all-black
There is also an all-black version of the Elevate, which gets a darker appearance than the regular variants. It replaces the chrome exterior elements with black finishes and gets all-black wheels. The same treatment carries over to the cabin, with the all-black version getting a black interior instead of the lighter shade used on the regular Elevate variants.
Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
What else is new on the Elevate facelift?
Honda has made a bunch of changes in the facelift and, to name a few, the old grille has been replaced with a new mesh design and the Honda badge moves from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet. The front also gets a segmented LED light bar connecting the headlights, while the rear gets an LED light bar running between the two tail-lamps.
The facelift also adds more equipment to the list. It gets ventilated rear seats, which is a segment-first feature. The driver's seat is now 8-way power adjustable, while the co-driver's seat gets four-way power adjustment. Both front seats get ventilation from the ZX variant onwards. CVT variants now get an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, while rear disc brakes are also offered across all CVT variants.
Honda Elevate facelift powertrain
The Elevate facelift continues with the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre, four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine, which produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm. The engine continues to be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed CVT automatic with paddle shifters.
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