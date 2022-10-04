Honda XRE 300 ADV Spied In India Ahead Of Launch

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is readying the launch of its newest adventure motorcycle, the Honda XRE 300 ADV. A test mule was recently spotted hinting at a possible launch next year and will rival the KTM 390 Adventure and the BMW G 310 GS in India. The Honda XRE 300 ADV is currently in the initial test phase and is aimed at urban riders but can be used for light trail work. At present, the Honda XRE 300 ADV retails only in Brazil and is also locally manufactured in the country. Reports suggest that the company will showcase the ADV motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023.

Developed as a dual-sport motorcycle, the Honda XRE 300 ADV delivers an engine power close to 26 bhp @ 7,500 rpm offering a cruise speed average between 85 kmph to 90 kmph with no compromise neither the bike durability, fuel consumption or rider comfort. Additionally, the motorcycle clocks a top speed of 134 kmph. Interestingly, the Honda XRE 300 ADV uses either petrol or ethanol, suggesting a flex-fuel version of the motorcycle at the time of the launch.

The Honda XRE 300 ADV comes equipped with telescopic forks at the front with 245 mm travel, while the rear gets a Pro-Link mono-shock with 225 mm travel. The motorcycle sits on 21-& 19-inch wire-spoke wheels at the front and rear, while the Brazilian-spec model glides on Metzeler Enduro 3 Sahara tyres. With a 50 per cent on-road / 50 per cent off-road, these tires are designed for overall traction on dry and wet roads assuring the best brake response.

Picture Credit: Bikewale